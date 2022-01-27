Murthy made the comments after he was specifically asked by MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski about alleged misinformation on Joe Rogan's highly popular The Joe Rogan Experience and general Facebook posts. According to The Blaze, the host asked Murthy:
"What do you think are the best ways to push back on misinformation about COVID that continues to be aggressively pushed, whether it be Joe Rogan's podcast or all over Facebook?"
The Biden-appointed surgeon general answered:
"We can have the best science available, we can have the best public health expertise available. It won't help people if they don't have access to accurate information. People have the right to make their own decisions, but they also have the right to have accurate information to make that decision with. Big Tech companies have an important role to play" since they are the "predominant places where we're seeing misinformation spread.Legacy media, left-wing activists, and Democrat politicians have routinely called to censor Rogan as his podcast continues to succeed with the general public.
"This not just about what the government can do, this is about companies and individuals recognizing that the only way we get past misinformation is if we are careful about what we say and use the power that we have to limit the spread of misinformation."
"The Joe Rogan Experience" reaches an average of 11 million people per episode, The Blaze noted, adding,
"CNN Primetime averages less than one million. The regime and its acolytes in the media call for Rogan's censorship because they are losing to him. They resent the fact that the guy who hosted 'Fear Factor' is thought of as a more reliable news source than their legacy networks."The Daily Wire reported Wednesday co-hosts on The View appeared to advocate for audio platform Spotify to
"at least warn listeners that they could be exposed to 'misinformation' if they listened to podcast juggernaut Joe Rogan."The panel suggested:
"Spotify could simply remove episodes that were determined to contain 'misinformation' or introduce a disclaimer to Rogan's show.
"You give people a platform to counter what he's spewing or the guests that he's having on. ... You have to do something to mitigate that."
Comment: Rogan persecution has 'hit the fans' and they are hitting back: