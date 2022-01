NATO Says It Won't Send Troops To Ukraine If Russia Invades

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is considering a "major" deployment of troops, warships, and fighter jets in Eastern Europe to counter Russian "hostility" toward Ukraine."This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin: We will not tolerate their destabilizing activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility," Johnson said in a statement late on January 29.The comment comes as NATO members stepped up vows of additional support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian military buildup along their common border in what many in the West fear could be the prelude to an invasion.That came a day afteand that it has put thousands more on standby.Amid the tensions, Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.The conflict between Ukraine and Russia erupted in. Shortly after, Russia moved to annex Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and began stoking a war in the eastern region known broadly as the Donbas.Washington and London, among others in the West, have said that any new Russian incursion into Ukraine would lead to swift and devastating sanctions against Moscow.Britain is set to present its offer of bolstered military presence to NATO military chiefs next week, his office said.The move, they added., his office said.Johnson's office said the deployment would be focused on supporting NATO allies in the Nordic and Baltic regions."I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies.", said, that if Putin chooses "bloodshed and destruction" in Ukraine, it would be "a tragedy for Europe.""Ukraine must be free to choose its own future," he argued.Ukraine is not in NATO but has received military, economic, and political support from the West.France, in its announcement, said it plans to send "several hundred" troops to Romania as part of a "defensive alliance." Defense Secretary Florence Parly said she had visited Romania on January 27 to discuss the issue.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the Western military alliance will not send combat troops to Ukraine in the event that Russia invades the country.told the BBC during an interview on January 30. "There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine."Stoltenberg's comments come among heightened tensions between, which has led to concerns of an invasion.The Kremlin, which has denied it plans to invade as it did in 2014 when it seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, has insisted in recent negotiations with Washington and NATO that guarantees be made that Ukraine and other former Soviet states will not be admitted to the alliance.Ukraine seeks NATO membership but has not been offered a Membership Action Plan, which would provide a road map to joining. However, NATO has said its "open door" policy is not up for negotiation, and Washington has stressed that sovereign states have a right to choose their own military alliances.After the United States responded to Moscow's demands in writing, Russian President VladimirNATO has said it is prepared to step up its troop presence in its Eastern European member states should Russia invade Ukraine, andBritain is expected to publish new legislation this week that would broaden economic sanctions against Russia if it chooses to invade Ukraine."What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets. So there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News on January 30. "Any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia would be able to be targeted so there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs, for Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state."Truss, who is expected to travel to Russia this month for discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,, however.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is considering options to alleviate Russian aggression, including a "major" deployment of troops, warships, and fighter jets in NATO members of Eastern Europe, is expected to travel to Ukraine and hold a planned telephone call with Putin this week in an effort to "accelerate diplomatic efforts."In a tweet on January 30, Johnson wrote that he continues to "urge Russia to engage in negotiations and avoid a reckless and catastrophic invasion."Washington, which has said there will be severe consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, has said that it is seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff but added that Moscow must first dismantle its buildup near Ukraine's border."The Russian government has said publicly that it has no intention to invade Ukraine, but the facts on the ground tell a much different story," U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on January 28.Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has said he expects to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks for a new round of talks, but that Putin will ultimately decide how to respond to Washington's stated response to Moscow's demands.Moscow has been backing separatist fighters in an ongoing war in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,200 lives since 2014, the same year Russian illegally annexed Crimea.