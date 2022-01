"Giving young people the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines, regardless of their parents' beliefs or work schedules, is essential for their physical and mental health," he said. "It's unconscionable for teens to be blocked from the vaccine because a parent either refuses or cannot take their child to a vaccination site."

Senator Scott Wiener pitched the bill intending to empower minors to take their medical decisions into their own hands.Recent legislation proposed in California would allow children aged twelve and up to get vaccinated without parental consent.Democratic state senator Scott Wiener proposed the bill to empower minors to take their medical decisions into their own hands, Fox News first reported.Wiener argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse, and mental health disorders.The bill was met with some criticism and concern from other lawmakers."This to me seems to be another example of Democrats wanting to remove parents from the equation," said Republican James Gallagher . "I think that's flawed policy. I think parents are vital to these decisions."Gallager believes Wiener's bill will be unpopular among parents regardless of political affiliation.California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. The mandate will likely not take effect until later this year. His mandate does allow exemptions for medical reasons, religious reasons, and personal beliefs.