A California mother is claiming that Los Angeles' Barack Obama Global Prep Academy gave her son a Covid-19 vaccine without her consent,"The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, 'Please don't say anything. I don't want to get in trouble,'" Maribel Duarte told NBC Los Angeles this week. Her 13-year-old son attends the school.as he has asthma and allergy issues.A spokesperson for the district did not confirm the incident with Duarte's son, but confirmed that incentives are being offered to students to get jabbed at school. The program through which these incentives are offered is called the Safe Schools to Safe Steps Incentive Program, which offers rewards to "families who upload proof of their vaccine, have an approved medical exemption, or have conditional admissions."The California mother's claims have caused concern among vaccine mandate critics on social media, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasting the accusations as "appalling."According to the district, over 80% of eligible students are vaccinated against Covid-19.