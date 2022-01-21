Scott Davison, the CEO of OneAmerica, a $100 billion insurance company based out of Indiana, has come out publicly and stated that based on life insurance claims, the death rate has skyrocketed an unprecedented 40% among those between the ages of 18 and 64, based on the 3rd quarter and into the 4th quarter of 2021.
Margaret Menge reports from The Center Square:
The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people.The increase in insurance claims are not solely related to deaths, according to Davison, but disability claims are also increasing.
"We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business - not just at OneAmerica," the company's CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. "The data is consistent across every player in that business."
Davison said the increase in deaths represents "huge, huge numbers," and that's it's not elderly people who are dying, but "primarily working-age people 18 to 64" who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica.
"And what we saw just in third quarter, we're seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic," he said.
"Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic," he said. "So 40% is just unheard of."
Most of the claims for deaths being filed are not classified as COVID-19 deaths, Davison said.
"What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic. It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers."
He said at the same time, the company is seeing an "uptick" in disability claims, saying at first it was short-term disability claims, and now the increase is in long-term disability claims.Scott Davison made his comments last week during an online news conference, and he was not the only speaker.
"For OneAmerica, we expect the costs of this are going to be well over $100 million, and this is our smallest business. So it's having a huge impact on that," he said.
Brian Tabor, the president of the Indiana Hospital Association, was also present, and in a follow up interview he confirmed that what Davison was seeing in insurance claims was supported on the "front end" in the hospitals.
Brian Tabor, the president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said that hospitals across the state are being flooded with patients "with many different conditions," saying "unfortunately, the average Hoosiers' health has declined during the pandemic."Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana's chief medical officer, said at a recent news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb that hospitalizations have increased after the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines.
In a follow-up call, he said he did not have a breakdown showing why so many people in the state are being hospitalized - for what conditions or ailments. But he said the extraordinarily high death rate quoted by Davison matched what hospitals in the state are seeing.
"What it confirmed for me is it bore out what we're seeing on the front end,..." he said.
The number of hospitalizations in the state is now higher than before the COVID-19 vaccine was introduced a year ago, and in fact is higher than it's been in the past five years, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana's chief medical officer, said at a news conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday.Read the full article at The Center Square.
According to USAFacts.org, the State of Indiana's rate of COVID-19 vaccinations is well below the national average of 74% of the population having received at least one dose, and 63% of the population having been fully vaccinated.
Indiana shows 57% of the population in the state having received at least one dose, and 52% being "fully vaccinated." (Source.)
This suggests that the increase in deaths after the roll out of the COVID-19 shots could be even higher with life insurance claims in other states.
If we look at VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System), the percentage of reported deaths among the workforce age is much higher following COVID-19 shots for the past year than the average of deaths reported per year for all vaccines during the previous 31 years.
Looking at deaths reported following COVID-19 shots for those between the ages of 18 and 65 for one year, VAERS reports 3,294 deaths. (Source.)
For the previous 31 years prior to the COVID-19 shots, there were a total of 851 deaths among the workforce age group reported following vaccinations, which is an average of 27 deaths per year. (Source.)
That's actually a 12,100% increase in reported deaths following vaccinations!
And if we consider the fact that VAERS is vastly under-reported and take into consideration the "unreported factor" as Dr. Jessica Rose has calculated, we need to multiply these reported deaths by X41 which means that about 135,054 people of workforce age died following a COVID-19 shot this past year.
Add that number to the record number of people who are now disabled due to the side effects of the experimental shots, we very clearly have a crisis on our hands regarding the economy and workforce.
When you combine these statistics with the record number of fetal deaths we are seeing after the COVID-19 shots, and the as yet unknown number of girls and women who may never be able to conceive again, this is quite obviously a national catastrophe that is going to have significant impacts on the labor force now and well into the future.
It has now been over a decade since Bill Gates gave his infamous TED Talk in 2010 where he mentioned that better vaccines could reduce the world's population, which was labeled a "conspiracy theory" and never taken seriously by the general population.
But now it is happening right before our eyes, and the majority of the population still thinks it is a "conspiracy theory."
Such is the power of deception in the Vaccine Cult.
Comment: See also: