Authorities say officers used the irritant after being pelted with cobblestones and bottles.Protests broke out across the German state of Saxony on Monday night, with three officers in the city of Bautzen sustaining injuries after the anti-lockdown demonstrators bombarded police with cobblestones and bottles.Meanwhile, around 300 people took to the streets in Dresden, where there were reports of a Swiss journalist being assaulted.Covid-19 restrictions currently limit any outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people in Saxony.Authorities are also investigating after an individual was spotted at a march in the town of Grimma wearing a Star of David with the word "unvaccinated" inscribed on it.Germany's interior minister, Nancy Faeser, expressed concern over what she described as an influx of right-wing extremists. Speaking on the ZDF channel, Faeser urged anti-lockdown protesters to "ask themselves what sort of people they are going out on the streets with."