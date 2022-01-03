Society's Child
Greiz, Germany: Anti-lockdown protest results in violence
RT
Sun, 02 Jan 2022 14:12 UTC
A rally against both local and state rules in response to the spread of coronavirus has erupted in the German city of Greiz. It ended with violent clashes, leaving several people injured.
Around 400 protesters took to the streets of Greiz in the German state of Thuringia on Saturday evening, local media reported citing police officials.
Police intervened, as protesters intended to march through the city.
Pepper spray and batons were used on them, according to the Tagesschau television channel.
The clashes left at least 10 people injured on both sides. Six demonstrators and four police officers were hurt.
The protest in Greiz was one of the major rallys in Thuringia, where in total more than 1,000 people took to the streets in several cities and towns on the first day of the year. The demonstrations against anti-Covid rules were unlawful, police said, adding that most of the protesters had not been wearing masks.
At least 20 criminal charges have been made, including accusations of resistance to law enforcement.
Last month, similar violence unfolded in another German region. New restrictions were imposed in the European country before the winter festivities. Large public gatherings, including outdoor ones, were banned and a cap for private ones was also introduced, only allowing up to 10 vaccinated and the recovered to meet up. In late December, the country's leading ethics body, the Ethics Council, said it supported the idea of mandatory vaccination for all adults.
Comment: Meanwhile, in Amsterdam they're using attack dogs on the protesters (from RT):
A huge crowd of people opposing the Dutch government's Covid-19 restrictions gathered on Sunday near the National Museum in Amsterdam. The protest, which had been banned by the authorities, quickly descended into violence.See also:
Chaotic scenes unfolded on the streets of the Dutch capital, where police in riot gear sought to disperse thousands of demonstrators who gathered for a prohibited rally at the Museumplein square.
The situation quickly turned violent, with photos and videos on social media showing officers in riot gear clashing with groups of demonstrators attempting to break through the police cordons.
Officers were seen beating protesters with batons and pushing them away, and demonstrators responded by hitting police with their fists, as well as with banners. There have been no reports of injuries so far. At one stage, a drone was deployed, issuing a call for demonstrators to leave the area.
...
A particularly disturbing video circulating on social media shows a protester being mauled by a police dog. The man apparently sought to break through a line of officers with dogs, one of which is seen lunging and biting the man's arm as he struggles to break free. The footage shows two other dogs being controlled by the police.
Because, never ever in history has something changed through people following the law to the letter.
Quite the opposite. And again referencing darker time - does anyone believe Hitler, Goebbels, Göring or other Nazi leaders ever deported, gassed or killed any adversary or jew ? No, it had been those following their laws and their orders - lawyers, officials, police men, soldiers, and common citizen.