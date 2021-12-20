protest brussels lockdown
© AP Photo/Olivier Matthys
Protestors march during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Thousands of protesters demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike infections and the emergence of the worrying omicron variant.
Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against enduring Covid-19 restrictions. The march ultimately decended into clashes with police, and some 55 people were detained.

Some 3,500 people marched through the streets of the Belgian capital, according to police estimates. The rally's organizers, however, gave a significantly bigger tally, claiming that up to 50,000 took part in the event.


Comment: We've seen time and again that official estimates of protests like these are so ubelievably low, especially when compared to the footage from the day, that the motives of those providing the figures are seriously called into question, and so it's probable that many thousands more than the police estimate indeed were in attendance.


The protests in Brussels have already continued for several consecutive weekends, with all the previous events marred by street violence. Sunday's march was accompanied by a large police force.


The protesters condemned the enduring anti-coronavirus restrictions and policies like the rollout of a Covid-19 health pass - something they see as an "obligation" to get vaccinated. The marchers were seen carrying assorted placards, reading "I've had my fair dose," "Enough is enough," and "Do not touch our children."


While the march was largely peaceful, a group of rowdy protesters ultimately engaged in scuffles with police, pelting law enforcement with bottles, pavement stones, and other objects.


The police responded with tear gas, and charged the crowd, beating protesters with batons, footage from the scene shows.


Some 48 people ended up under administrative arrest after the clashes, with a further seven under judicial arrest. At least one of the protesters was injured during the clashes, and required hospitalization.
© Reuters
People take part in a demonstration against the Belgian government's Covid-19 restrictions in Brussels, Belgium on December 19, 2021.
"There were also five reports of material damage," a police spokesperson said, as quoted by local media.