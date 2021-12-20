Some 3,500 people marched through the streets of the Belgian capital, according to police estimates. The rally's organizers, however, gave a significantly bigger tally, claiming that up to 50,000 took part in the event.
Comment: We've seen time and again that official estimates of protests like these are so ubelievably low, especially when compared to the footage from the day, that the motives of those providing the figures are seriously called into question, and so it's probable that many thousands more than the police estimate indeed were in attendance.
The protests in Brussels have already continued for several consecutive weekends, with all the previous events marred by street violence. Sunday's march was accompanied by a large police force.
The protesters condemned the enduring anti-coronavirus restrictions and policies like the rollout of a Covid-19 health pass - something they see as an "obligation" to get vaccinated. The marchers were seen carrying assorted placards, reading "I've had my fair dose," "Enough is enough," and "Do not touch our children."
While the march was largely peaceful, a group of rowdy protesters ultimately engaged in scuffles with police, pelting law enforcement with bottles, pavement stones, and other objects.
The police responded with tear gas, and charged the crowd, beating protesters with batons, footage from the scene shows.
Some 48 people ended up under administrative arrest after the clashes, with a further seven under judicial arrest. At least one of the protesters was injured during the clashes, and required hospitalization.
Comment: As these protest movements grow, governments are increasingly tightening the screws on people's right to peacefully protest, with some places like the UK and Australia threatening up to a year in jail: