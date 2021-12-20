© AP Photo/Olivier Matthys



© Reuters



Thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels to protest against enduring Covid-19 restrictions. The march ultimately decended into clashes with police, and some 55 people were detained.Some 3,500 people marched through the streets of the Belgian capital, according to police estimates. The rally's organizers, however, gave a significantly bigger tally, claiming that up to 50,000 took part in the event.The protests in Brussels, with all the previous events marred by street violence.The- something they see as an "obligation" to get vaccinated. The marchers were seen carrying assorted placards, reading "I've had my fair dose," "Enough is enough," andWhile, a group of rowdy protesters ultimately engaged in scuffles with police, pelting law enforcement with bottles, pavement stones, and other objects., footage from the scene shows.after the clashes, with a further seven under judicial arrest. At least one of the protesters was injured during the clashes, and required hospitalization."There were also five reports of material damage," a police spokesperson said, as quoted by local media.