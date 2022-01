© CC BY 4.0 S. Nygren, Norrbottens Museum, Carina Bennerhag et al/Antiquity 2021



Hunter-gatherers who lived more than 2,000 years ago near the top of the world appear to have run ironworking operationsExcavations in what's now northeastern Sweden uncovered ancient furnaces and fire pits that hunter-gatherers used for metalworking. A mobile lifestyle did not prevent hardy groups based in or near the Arctic Circle from organizing large-scale efforts to produce iron and craft metal objects, say archaeologist Carina Bennerhag of Luleå University of Technology in Sweden and colleagues., the researchers report in the December Antiquity.Ancient hunter-gatherers at two Swedish sitessays Luleå archaeologist and coauthor Kristina Söderholm.Groups must have settled down for substantial amounts of time at locations near crucial resources, such as ores for prospecting, wood needed to make charcoal and clay and stone required for building furnaces and fire pits used in iron production, the scientists say.Many investigators regard ironworking as an invention of large agricultural societies in southwest Asia more than 3,000 years ago (SN: 8/22/13). From there, this technology has typically been thought to have spread elsewhere, eventually being adopted in simplified forms by people in northern Scandinavia and other Arctic areas between A.D. 700 and 1600.But that view has been questioned in recent years. Increasing evidence indicates that ancient technologies, including metallurgy, were mastered relatively early by small-scale societies, says archaeological scientist Marcos Martinón-Torres of the University of Cambridge, who was not part of Bennerhag's team."This study is particularly insightful because the metal is; the makers are hunter-gatherers, historically assumed to use only basic technologies; and the location is in a region largely ignored in histories of technology," he says.Bennerhag first directed excavations at a site called Sangis. Investigators, the researchers say.Finds include numerous fish bones and at least three fire pits where iron from the furnace was reheated and refined. There, researchersThe bronze buckle's molding technique and decorative style, the researchers say.Excavations at a second site, Vivungi, uncovered the remains of two iron-smelting furnaces that contained iron ore, by-products of iron production and shards of ceramic wall lining. Iron production at Vivungi started around 100 B.C., the scientists say. Vivungi yielded no evidence of fire pits where iron was further purified.Evidence of iron production in southern Scandinavia more than 2,000 years ago already existed. So discoveries of similarly old ironwork farther north make sense, says archaeometallurgist Thilo Rehren of the Cyprus Institute in Nicosia, who did not participate in the new study., Rehren adds.