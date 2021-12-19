© Getty



Spymasters the world over are in the business of dissimulation. But if you are the new head of British intelligence, Richard Moore, mainstream media in Britain from the BBC to the Daily Mail will take your words as gospel.In his interview, Moore claimed that the debt trap had allowed China to be given the use of ports - which could be used as naval bases - in countries which are unable to repay loans.He was, no doubt, thinking of the saga of the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota., has been made by many people, including former US vice-president Mike Pence and former US national security adviser H.R. McMaster.Deborah Brautigam, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and Meg Rithmire, of the Harvard Business School, have investigated and found there was never a debt swap for assets."[Moore] said that the Chinese have deliberately used debt as leverage to acquire strategic assets," she wrote."I outlined why this idea had little basis in fact, drawing on my extensive research with Meg Rithmire about the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka and other cases, and that of other researchers. I gave examples from Montenegro, Kenya, Zambia, and other places where these fears have been trumpeted in the media, but without evidence to support them."It's not for nothing that we in this business are called hacks.Of course, the idea never makes sense. In the jungle of international politics, a lender like China could end up with nothing, rather than the assets desired. A new government or a leadership change in the borrowing country can renege on a deal and there is not much Beijing can do.