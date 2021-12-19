© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP



A Swiss group seeking a constitutional ban on compulsory vaccination says it has collected enough signatures to put the issue to a vote. The initiative was submitted to the government this week.to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Thursday.MLS said theyThe group's president, Richard Koller, told Keystone-SDA news agency that the amendmentThe vote on the ballot initiative will likely happen next year.Last month, Swiss voters approved a law that allows health passes, which some opponents say is a vaccine mandate in disguise.Although there is no broad vaccine mandate now, the country's Federal Council can require vaccination for certain groups, such as frontline healthcare workers. Some politicians, nonetheless, have spoken in favor of compulsory vaccination, including incoming Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, who said the measure "can be useful," but "as a last resort."