© Getty



What we know so far

The helicopter had just taken off from the army base in Sulur when it crashed

India's top military commander has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the country's Air Force says.Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat,after the Mi-17V5 helicopter came down in hills near Coonoor city on Wednesday morning.in hospital., and Gen Rawat had been in charge of a range of operations including in Indian-administered Kashmir.The Indian Air Force said it had ordered an investigation into. A cabinet security committee is holding an emergency session, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On Twitter, Mr Modi said: "[Gen Rawat] brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service."A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptions. His passing away has saddened me deeply."Images from the crash site showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the mangled remains of the helicopter, and local people trying to put out the fire.in Sulur, and was heading for Wellington town, less than 100km (62 miles) away, where Gen Rawat was due to visit the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).On board with Gen Rawat and"I saw the helicopter coming down... it hit one tree and was on fire," Krishnaswamy, a nearby resident, told The News Minute. "There were plumes of smoke when I ran over.Rescue efforts were hampered due to the crash site's hilly location, which is thick with vegetation.Gen Rawat, who was born on 16 March 1958 in the northern state of Uttarakhand, had the reputation of being a tough soldier and an inspiring commander. In recent months, the general was focusing on modernising the military.in the northern state of Uttarakhand. No casualties were reported.