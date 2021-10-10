© Russia Emergencies Ministry/TASS

Sixteen people were killed after an aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday, the emergencies ministry said.The L-410 plane carrying 22 people crashed. local time (0623 GMT), the ministry said on its Telegram channel., 16 were taken out without signs of life," the ministry said.The ministry had earlier said that 15 people died and that the aircraft was carrying 23 people.Images published by the ministryThe six survivors were being hospitalized, the local health ministry told the Interfax news agency.Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov was traveling to the scene of the crash, a statement on his website said.According to Interfax,The head of the organization's regional branch said the parachuting club that organized the flight was not to blame."We are the best, we are among the top five clubs," Ravil Nurmekhametov told TASS news agency, adding that the club had hosted European and World championships.The Czech-built L-410 light aircraft was one of the two planes used by the club, according to its website.Russia was notorious for plane accidents but has improved air traffic safety in recent years with major airlines switching from Soviet aircraft to modern jets.Butinvolving light aircraft, with occasional large-scale tragedies.