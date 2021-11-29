as the

Wasp Class carrier

,

USS Bonhomme Richard

, was

slated for scrapping

after a fire onboard in 2020

The circumstances of the ship's accident also remain highly uncertain

Following a reported undersea collisions in the South China Sea, the U.S. Navy's Seawolf Class attack submarine USS Connecticut reportedly faces the possibility of being scrapped prematurely, with each costing $3-3.5 billion, and are some of the Navy's most highly prized assets.Each displaces 8,600 tons and carries 140 crew, 50 cruise missiles and a range of torpedoes. The assets were designed for long range power projection to operate offensively near or in the waters of adversaries, and. Following the accident the submarine limped back to Naval Base Guam where it has remained since, andIt highlighted that the issue could be "a self-inflicted wound, stemming from longstanding but long-unfixed problems within the Navy," highlighting that the turn of events was particularly unfavourable sinceA Command Investigation is expected to be completed in December, but the USS Connecticut's accident is likely to stress America's submarine industry and defence budget. Reports from the U.S. Naval Institute indicate that damage has been serious, raising questions regardingdue to the high costs of repairs.The fact that Seawolf Class submarines are no longer in production, and none are being retired meaningto be cannibalised, means repairs may not be viable as they would for a more widely used ship class. A thicker hull built with. Questions have thus been raised regarding whether the ship, even if repaired and returned to service, would ever have capabilities comparable to a newly built Seawolf Class ship particularly pertaining to its stealth design. This will likely affect the decision on whether to scrap or restore the ship in favour of the former option.