Major health organizations across the world have changed several definitions of medical terms, including the definitions for "vaccine," "herd immunity" and "pandemic," which in turn have a significant impact on everyday life. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering changing the definition of "fully vaccinated"In recent years, and especially after the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, major health organizations across the world have changed several definitions of medical terms, which in turn have a significant impact on everyday life. In fact, were it not for the World Health Organization changing its definition of "pandemic" back in 2009, we wouldn't even be in this mess.
Israel and Australia have already pushed back the goal post. Citizens must get a booster at six months after their second jab or lose all "passport freedoms." Australian premier Daniel Andrews has actually stated that, going forward, life for the vaccinated will "be about the maintenance of your vaccination status"
Updating the definition of "fully vaccinated" will also have the side effect of skewing mortality statistics, giving government another round of ammunition for false claims. We've been repeatedly told that we're now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and this lie will gain new traction once fully vaccinated people are dropped into the unvaccinated category, six months after their last dose
The National Basketball Association is urging players who got a single-dose Janssen shot as recently as two months ago to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster, or face game-day testing starting December 1, 2021. Players who completed a two-dose regimen are being told to get a booster at the six-month mark
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is already talking about expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rule, so that small businesses with fewer than 100 employees may also be required to force the jab on their employees or face stiff fines. The public comment period closes December 6, 2021
Like the swine flu before it, SARS-CoV-2 would not have qualified as a pandemic were it not for the WHO erasing a few key words from the definition. Pre-2009, the official definition of a pandemic was:1,2
"... when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several, simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness."
Then, in 2009, the WHO removed the severity and high mortality criteria ("enormous numbers of deaths and illness"), leaving the definition of a pandemic as "a worldwide epidemic of a disease."3
By removing the restrictive criteria of severe illness causing high morbidity and leaving geographically widespread infection as the only criteria for a pandemic, the WHO has the ability to declare a pandemic any time there's more cases of a given disease than normal.
Having this ability is of crucial importance, seeing how the WHO has played a central role in the technocratic takeover we're now facing. The WHO has emergency powers over its 194 member countries, so when the WHO declares an international public health incident, all member states are required to follow along "in lock step" with the WHO's directives.
Were it not for the WHO, nations would respond to any given outbreak in any number of ways. Trying to influence them to respond in ways that benefit the technocracy would be like herding cats. Without lockstep coordination between all the world's nations, using a biosafety narrative to control people and shift wealth distribution on a global scale simply would not be feasible.
But there's also an even greater and more long-lasting implication for society. By redefining what certain words and terms mean, the rising biosecurity state is attempting to change your perception of what's true and what is false. In the process, they're perverting science into something ruled by faith, speculation and biased opinion. The dangers of that are incalculable.
What Is a 'Vaccine'?
In September 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shocked medical experts by changing the definition of a vaccine from "a product that produces immunity therefore protecting the body from the disease,"4 to "a preparation that is used to stimulate the body's immune response against diseases."5
The key change is that a "vaccine" no longer produces immunity, so it no longer protects you against the disease. It only stimulates an immune response against a given disease. This definition was obviously contrived to describe the limited function of the COVID-19 gene therapy injections, which do not make you immune and can't prevent you from getting or spreading the infection.
By any definition of a vaccine in use before 2021, the COVID shot is not a vaccine. At best, the shot will reduce your symptoms. This also means they cannot, ever, produce herd immunity. This despite the redefinition of herd immunity, from being something produced as a result of natural infection, to something resulting from mass-vaccination.Definition of Herd Immunity No Longer Has Scientific Basis
The WHO changed their definition of herd immunity in October 2020, likely in anticipation of the global mass vaccination campaign. To reiterate, in the past, herd immunity meant when enough people had acquired immunity to an infectious disease, such that the disease could no longer spread widely in the community.
Before science introduced vaccinations, herd immunity was achieved by exposure to and recovery from normal exposures to an infectious disease. Courtesy of the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, before October 2020, the WHO's definition of herd immunity included both vaccine immunity and "immunity developed through previous infection."6Being Fully Vaccinated Is an Endless Destination
However, in October 2020, the updated definition dropped natural immunity altogether. The current definition now reads as follows:7
"'Herd immunity', also known as 'population immunity', is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached."Adding insult to injury, they also specify that "Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it." This totally ignores the billions of people throughout history who have been infected naturally with measles, mumps, chicken pox and other infectious diseases, and who now have lifelong immunity to those diseases thanks to their natural infection, as opposed to vaccines that wane and need regular boosters.
Definition of 'Fully Vaccinated' May Soon Be Rewritten
Speaking of boosters, the rollout of COVID jab boosters means the CDC will most likely rewrite the definition of "fully vaccinated" as well. As reported by Axios, October 22, 2021:8
"Currently, the CDC's definition is the following:
'Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days post-completion of the primary series of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine' ... 'We may need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated' in the future,' [CDC director Rochelle] Walensky said during a press briefing."It's not complicated to understand what such a redefinition will mean. It means that anyone who has received the initial single- or double-dose of COVID "vaccine" will magically be considered unvaccinated again once a certain amount of time has elapsed. As noted by The Atlantic,9 the term "fully vaccinated," if redefined, will lose its meaning.
Not surprisingly, the CDC director's comments are a complete reversal of her position in late September 2021. According to The Epoch Times, at that time she said officials were not considering changing the definition of "fully vaccinated."10
Just one month later, at the end of October 2021, The Epoch Times reported Walensky was now suggesting that the definition "may change as boosters become more commonplace." Coincidentally, just five days after that, the CDC announced their recommendations for a booster shot for everyone, even suggesting a fourth dose for certain immunocompromised individuals.11
How Is Segregation Even Remotely Acceptable?
The redefinition of "fully vaccinated" will be a means to enforce never-ending booster shots, as your vaccine pass will expire at a certain time after each dose and, with it, all of your so-called "freedoms." It's quite clear that the whole idea behind vaccine passports is to create segregation.
We're seeing this in Australia and a number of other countries, where unvaccinated individuals are being excluded from economic and social activities.12,13 Australian premier Daniel Andrews has actually stated that, going forward, life for the vaccinated will "be about the maintenance of your vaccination status." Can you believe it? That's what "life" has been reduced to now. Maintaining your vaccination status.
We're seeing the same scenario play out in Israel too, where vaccine passports expire six months after the second COVID dose. If you refuse to get the next dose, you're shunned from society like everyone who refused from the get-go.
In Australia, individuals are even facing arrest if they don't take the booster shots when required. It's mindboggling to consider that all of this is happening because of an illness that has killed just .012% of the population and 1% of those infected.14,15 And the reason it can happen at all is because certain word definitions have been unscientifically manipulated and altered to support their heinous actions.
New Definitions Will Skew Mortality Statistics Too
Updating the definition of "fully vaccinated" will also have the side effect of skewing mortality statistics, giving government another round of ammunition for false claims.
We've been repeatedly told that we're now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and this lie will gain new traction once fully vaccinated people are dropped into the unvaccinated category, six months after their last dose.
We're already seeing this narrative roll out in Israel. As reported by The Wall Street Journal,16"unvaccinated Israelis have made up the bulk of those severely ill" in recent days. However, it also states that officials attribute this to the fact that over 2 million people have gotten the third booster shot. This implies that far from being completely unvaccinated, some of those counted as "unvaccinated" may actually only be lacking the third booster:
"'The most vulnerable group right now are those people who have been inoculated with two doses and not the third,' Mr. Bennett said in a cabinet meeting last week, adding that they behaved as if they were fully protected, but weren't."In the video below, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko testifies before the rabbinic court in Israel about the side effects being seen following the COVID-19 shot and the success he's had in treating his patients with simple nutraceuticals and off-patent drugs. Despite his testimony and their own data, health officials in Israel are still pushing everyone to get a booster shot.
NBA Players Face New Booster Rules
In the U.S., the National Basketball Association (NBA) is now urging players who got a single-dose Janssen shot as recently as two months ago to get a Pfizer or Moderna booster, or face game-day testing starting December 1, 2021.17 Players who completed a two-dose regimen are being told to get a booster at the six-month mark.
It was obvious that this would happen, but I think many were naively thinking that if they just comply with the initial round of jabs, life would go back to normal. Just get fully vaccinated and you're done. The fact that nothing is going back to normal should be a wakeup call that the initial understanding of the consequences of these regulations was wildly incorrect.The government in Australia is confiscating people's bank accounts and cancelling their driver's licenses to recover COVID fines. They're also canceling unemployment benefits and shutting down bank accounts until people get the jab. Such actions can be automated once banking is tied to a digital health pass.
The shots are not about eliminating COVID-19. They're part of a system for mass control. Ultimately, this system will enslave everyone in it, as opting out means forgoing any possibility of making a living, getting an education, buying anything or going anywhere. The truth of this will become painfully apparent once digital vaccine passports are tied to a new digital central bank currency.
Already, the government in Australia is confiscating people's bank accounts and canceling their driver's licenses to recover COVID fines. They're also canceling unemployment benefits and shutting down bank accounts until people get the jab.18 Such actions can be automated once banking is tied to a digital health pass.
Perhaps now more people will start to realize that there will be no end to the number of times they'll be required to acquiesce to medical experimentation. And let's not forget, each time you get the jab, you face the potential of side effects that can disable you for life, or kill you outright. To force experiment on military personnel, athletes, pregnant women and children is truly incomprehensible. In response to the NBA's new rule, sports commentator Clay Travis tweeted:19
"Wake up, sheep. The NBA is already mandating the vaccine booster now. This won't ever end, we [are] going to make 100% healthy people get COVID shots every six months for the rest of their lives?"Along the same vein, Inner Sports founder Garret Kramer tweeted: "
On what planet do we continue to mandate drugs for people who are not sick? Say NO."Golf champion Steve Flesch also chimed in, saying:
"This world and league is getting more asinine by the day."20We Must Unite Against Tyranny
As noted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a recent press conference, in which he spoke out against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirement — imposed at the behest of the Biden administration — that businesses with 100 employees or more must require all staff to get the jab:
"To be clear about what OSHA is doing — they're clearly not doing science, because they reject immunity through prior infection, they reject the Israel study ... that shows people who have recovered from COVID have strong protection ...As I predicted, OSHA is already talking about expanding the COVID-19 vaccine rule to small businesses of 100 employees or less as well. NTD reported, November 5, 2021:21
Make no mistake about it, those individuals who have gone through a normal vaccination series for COVID, you will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon. They will do that.
They're going to tell you, 'You're unvaccinated and you have to get a booster, otherwise you could face loss of employment. That is going to happen ... So, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It's going to get more restrictive. There's going to be more power brought to bear going forward if we don't stand up now."
"The emergency temporary standard, issued by the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and scheduled to go into effect on Friday, is presented as only applying to firms that have 100 or more employees. But OSHA is seeking public comments on that aspect of the standard, and it may be ultimately expanded to include smaller businesses, the agency said in the 490-page document.22Forcing even small businesses, which would probably include the self-employed, would be an unmitigated disaster for the U.S. economy. But, of course, that is the goal, so there's every reason to assume the rule will be expanded unless the pushback is deemed too overwhelming. The open comment period closes December 6, 2021. As of this writing, more than 3,100 comments have been submitted. You can submit your comment here.
OSHA said it is 'soliciting stakeholder comment and additional information to determine whether to adjust the scope of the ETS,' or emergency standard, 'to address smaller employers in the future.'"
