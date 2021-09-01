Society's Child
Germany: Bosses can't ask about employees' coronavirus vaccination status
DW
Wed, 01 Sep 2021 18:27 UTC
Germans hold their privacy laws dear, and employers are limited in what they are allowed to ask. So far, questions regarding personal health information, including vaccination status, are not permitted under German law. But with many employees heading back into their workplaces after months of working from home, the relevance of their vaccination status has led some lawmakers to push for a temporary change in the law.
However, Wednesday's ordinance is not set to include such a measure, instead forcing employers to inform workers about the risks of a COVID-19 infection and the options for getting vaccinated. Workplaces must also allow employees to take time off if they have a vaccination appointment.
Employers demand the right to ask
German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told public broadcaster ARD before the Cabinet meeting that the ordinance — which will be valid until November 24 — will mean that employers "are involved in vaccination education as part of occupational health and safety and make vaccinations possible during working hours. The goal is for as many people as possible to be vaccinated."
He also told the local newspaper Rheinische Post that employers have a "duty to offer free [COVID-19] tests twice a week."
The Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) leveled criticism at the government for not giving them the right to ask about their employees' vaccination status.
"Companies and businesses now need a clear confirmation that they may ask after the vaccination status of their employees in order to ensure the necessary measures to protect the health of all their employed staff," BDA President Rainer Dulger said on Monday.
Health Minister Jens Spahn has expressed support for the idea of allowing such questioning, at least for the next six months.
Lawmakers look for other solutions
"We must act constitutionally," Heil told ARD. He suggested that workplaces with particularly high infection risk, such as courthouses, could introduce regulations similar to restaurants, which require those who enter must show that they have either been vaccinated, recently tested negative or have recovered from an infection.
"That's possible, but my colleague Spahn must make a legally secure suggestion," Heil said.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht added that an employer's right to inquire about a worker's vaccination status can only be valid in exceptional cases.
"Health information of employees is particularly sensitive, and the question of a vaccination against coronavirus is part of that," she told the Funke media group.
Latest News
- Shocking Project Veritas undercover video reveals Antifa high school teacher admitting to indoctrinating students
- Germany: Bosses can't ask about employees' coronavirus vaccination status
- Crimes by US military must be investigated, Beijing says after reports that American troops fired on civilians after Kabul bombing
- Afghan crisis shows EU needs more autonomy
- WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named 'Mu' that appears resistant to vaccines
- 1 person missing, 20 homes destroyed after remnants of Hurricane Ida cause floods in Virginia
- Multi-state agency Europol conducts mammoth drug bust in Spain, makes 107 arrests & seizes 51 cannabis farms
- Census 2022: People in Scotland able to self-identify their sex in Scottish census
- Secret texts show US military officials lamenting leaving Americans behind in Kabul evacuation chaos
- Report says US 'negotiated secret arrangement with Taliban' to help get some Americans to Kabul airport
- Putin calls it: US has nothing to show for two decades of fighting in Afghanistan, despite efforts to impose Washington's own values
- Victoria premier extends statewide lockdown, again, as Aussie police granted power to covertly HACK citizens' phones & alter data
- Biden takes 'responsibility' for disastrous Afghanistan withdraw, spins mission as 'extraordinary success'
- Nearly 200 Americans estimated to remain in Afghanistan after US withdrawal
- Early snowfall recorded in high mountains of Uttarakhand, India - a fortnight earlier than normal
- Taliban hold mock 'funeral' for NATO, take Black Hawk helicopter for joyrides, and show off loot at Kabul airport after US retreat
- Ski areas open in September after August snowfall in the Alps
- As Biden repeats 'nobody could have known' Afghan Army would collapse, transcript from July reveals he pressured Afghan President Ghani to create 'perception' Taliban wasn't winning 'WHETHER TRUE OR NOT'
- RAF prepared to attack Afghanistan despite western withdrawal, officer says
- Biden Administration launches civil-rights probes against five states over mask-mandate bans
- Best of the Web: 'I was recruited by UK intelligence to spy on ISIS and got thrown under the bus' - claims ex-militant awaiting trial in Dagestan
- Best of the Web: Pentagon knew about Kabul suicide bombing 'hours in advance,' report claims, but troops on the ground say they weren't protected
- 'War is over - Taliban won': Final US flight leaves Kabul airport, ending Afghanistan airlift
- Israeli cabinet bars unvaccinated and untested teachers, doctors from workplaces
- Enduring Terror Forever: From al-Qaeda to ISIS-K
- 'Americans opened fire fearing next explosion': Witnesses of chaotic Kabul suicide bombing aftermath speak to RT
- Lavrov: Despite US humiliation in Afghanistan, Russia not gloating over chaos & only 'worried about region,'
- Did the US support the growth of ISIS-K?
- Pelosi's Jan 6 committee demands telecom companies turn over GOP reps phone records
- Biden slammed after appearing to check watch while greeting bodies of fallen soldiers
- Hunting Russians abroad? US asking allies to arrest Russians who will then be extradited to the US, Moscow claims
- American Humane group says US left military dogs behind in Afghanistan UPDATE: Fake news?
- In a major blow to vaccine efforts, senior FDA leaders stepping down
- "Unacceptable": Iran punishes Evin prison guards after abuse video leak
- Hardline Israeli politicians & Palestinian groups blast top-level bilateral meeting as 'betrayal' of respective countries
- Australia's ivermectin imports have increased tenfold, MPs lobby for its approval as a coronavirus treatment
- Ex-CIA 'spy' who bragged about being first to call COVID a hoax dies from the virus
- America's 20 years of disaster in Afghanistan, by the numbers
- Report: Wisconsin lost track of 82,000 ballots in state Biden won by 20,000
- Battle over critical race theory may end up leading the US to civil war. Privatizing all schools is a solution
- So what if 'Paw Patrol' is 'copaganda'. Don't the woke want children to respect the police?
- The first farmers of Europe
- Neanderthal child tooth discovered in Iran reveals geographical range, belongs to extinction era
- Ancient humans crafted bone tools carved from elephants
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- From PSYOP to MindWar
- Gender differences in diets of ancient Romans revealed in new analysis of Pompeii skeletons
- Israel's nukes make US aid illegal
- SOTT Focus: John Pilger: The Great Game of Smashing Nations
- Flashback: The British-American coup that ended Australian independence
- How China's Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989
- August 17, 1970 was a day of tragedy in Omaha, Nebraska
- Lack of meat in diet of 14th-century monks may have caused digestive issues
- Unusual partially mummified body discovered in Pompeii provides 'first clear evidence' Greek language was included in performances
- Archaeologists reveal origins of famous Arthur's Stone monument
- A kingpin, the mob, and a murder: The deeper mystery behind the Arthur Shapiro homicide
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- The Great Keynesian Coup of August 1971: Fifty years later
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Downfall of civilization triggers
- SOTT Focus: The Science Is Clear - The Case Against Mandating Vaccines: One Executive's POV
- Astronauts find another crack on aging International Space Station - this time in original 1998-launched Russian module 'Zarya'
- A bad solar storm could cause an 'internet apocalypse'
- Grand Canyon is missing billions of years' worth of rocks
- Scientists challenge UN, publish findings that the sun - not CO2 - behind 'global warming'
- Child play: A children's puzzle has helped unlock the secrets of magnetism
- 7,200 year old remains found in Indonesia belong to a vanished human lineage
- C-class solar flare causes "solar tsunami", may impact Earth August 30th
- Physicists make laser beams visible in vacuum
- Newly discovered asteroid 2021 PH27 orbits the Sun in just 113 days
- Psychologist Dan Ariely retracts honesty study based on fake data
- The science of ants' underground cities
- Genetic patterns offer clues to evolution of homosexuality
- Australia's search for 'dark matter' deep in an old gold mine
- The Threat of an Ice Age is Real
- Disintegrating comet was seen by ancient civilisations
- Tesla to build humanoid robots to help owners with 'dangerous & repetitive tasks'
- Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream identified
- Unprecedented study of single woolly mammoth shows where it roamed from birth to death 17,000 years ago
- In mainstream journal, ID theorists explore "waiting times" for coordinated mutations
- 1 person missing, 20 homes destroyed after remnants of Hurricane Ida cause floods in Virginia
- Early snowfall recorded in high mountains of Uttarakhand, India - a fortnight earlier than normal
- Ski areas open in September after August snowfall in the Alps
- Tornado rips through the Chinese city of Huludao - uprooting trees, damaging over 50 homes
- Stunning waterspout filmed in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Resorts burn and fire tornadoes rage in blaze-ravaged California, as entire CITY ordered to evacuate
- Floods after heavy rainfall hit the island of Majorca, Spain
- Floodwater at industrial estate up to a meter deep near Bangkok, Thailand
- Fatalities reported after floods in north of Ghana
- 7 killed in flash floods due to heavy rain in Telangana, India
- Evacuations after 90mm of rain in 1 hour causes floods in Auckland, New Zealand
- 3 killed in floods, landslides in Nepal
- Teenage girl killed while charging phone after home struck by lightning in Pará, Brazil - 3rd death in week for state
- Over 7,000 lightning discharges in 7 hours as torrential rainstorm hits Valencian coast in Spain
- Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7
- Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands - USGS
- Two of family killed, four injured by lightning strike in Jharkhand, India
- Football coach killed by lightning strike in Bulgaria
- Indonesia - Floods in Sulawesi affect over 60,000
- Indonesia - 5 killed in North Sumatra landslides and mudflows
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and surrounding states
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- Meteor fireball in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 'Mystery fever' kills 68 people, including 40 children, within a week in India
- Israel warns COVID 'Green Pass' will expire if residents don't get third jab
- Best of the Web: 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 5 questions for FDA about Pfizer vaccine approval
- Fructose expands surface of the gut, associated with cancer, leaky gut, and weight gain - study
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
- UK: Diabetes drug batch recalled over toxic contamination with potential cancer-causing substance
- Best of the Web: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- The unmistakable ivermectin miracle in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
- The Covid vaccines may affect periods. Are we allowed to talk about this?
- Mercola: The lies behind the 'pandemic of unvaxxed'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Autopsies Reveal Death by Vaccine; Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among PhDs
- Health destroying Pfizer/Moderna jabs
- Heart Inflammation after COVID vaccines more common than CDC claims, new research shows
- Ivory Coast declares Ebola outbreak after 1st case in 25 years reported
- Federal lawsuit seeks immediate halt of COVID vaccines, cites whistleblower testimony claiming CDC is under-counting vaccine deaths
- 7-year-old boy dies after contracting rare brain-eating parasite at California lake
- Are COVID shots fueling more dangerous mutations?
- CDC investigates 2 deaths, 2 illnesses from rare bacterial disease
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
The establishment irritates you - they pull your beard, they flick your face - to make you fight, because once they've got you violent they know how to handle you. The only thing they don't know how to handle is non-violence and humour.
somewhere i read that if the russians had waited quietly in the stairwell or adjacent room to just thump the secret police as they came in the...
" Draconian measures covering the entire southeast Australian state will only start to be eased once 70% of the population receives at least one...
So does this mean that for 20 years we have been paying for both sides of the war? Congratulations Lara, we have paid for both sides of EVERY war...
They never raid any alcohol producer ! They never raid a pharma company ! Our GREAT PROTECTOR, the State ! We, the citizens, LOVE you !
Lara Logan drops some truth bombs! [Link] At 10:19 in the Lara Logan/Glenn Beck audio, Lara says: “Since 1951, 70 years straight, the US has been...