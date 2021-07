© REUTERS/Danny Moloshok



Comedian Rob Schneider has stirred up controversy on social media after seemingly endorsing the idea that Americans should use their Second Amendment rights to defend themselves against the country's Covid-19 vaccination drive.On Saturday, Schneider fumed over the news that Pfizer wanted to introduce a new Covid-19 booster shot, making full vaccination against the virus a three-dose procedure. On Twitter, the comedian urged his followers to "just say no" to the vaccine.Many Twitter observers took issue with Schneider's provocative commentary.One comment wondered whether the comedian was suggesting that Americans "shoot" Covid-19, rather than getting inoculated against the virus."The second amendment is for... voluntary vaccinations? You want to start a civil war to protect a virus?" read another unimpressed reply.Others said that Covid-19 vaccines, which have received emergency use authorization in the US but are still awaiting Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, are perfectly safe and that Schneider was endangering lives by suggesting differently.In February, the World Health Organization cited the "genetic approach" to Covid-19 vaccine development, perhaps adding to the confusion.The Twitter drama comes as countries around the world begin to ramp up vaccination drives. Some have made it a requirement for people working in certain sectors to receive the vaccine, leading to criticisms that such coercive policies violate human rights.