Don't resist. When the mob comes, you can't fight back. We're in charge. We'll do what we want. All summer they made that very clear.

Just another evening in what has become a pretty high drama country, really. The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has gone home for the night after many hours of deliberations today. The average jury reaches a verdict in just a few hours, so these jurors are taking much longer than most.But it's probably not because the evidence they have heard is confusing them. In a typical trial, an insider trading trial for example, something complex, an honest observer might be able to see both sides of the case and probably can. But that is not true here, far from it.Now, why did Kyle Rittenhouse believe that, you may ask? Well, in one case, the man he shot told him so directly, "I plan to kill you." Of the other two men Kyle Rittenhouse shot, one repeatedly bashed him in the head with a skateboard as he lay on the ground. The other stuck a loaded gun in his face.We're not guessing about that, even the prosecution's witnesses made that point. So once that happened, once Kyle Rittenhouse's life was threatened on the street in Kenosha, what were his options exactly? Well, he could fight back, or he could allow himself to be murdered by the rioters.So imagine if you were a juror in this case. How would you feel about this? You're not sequestered, you know how the country feels. You know what the threats are. Well, you might think twice before you acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, no matter what the evidence was.Remember what happened after Rodney King. They burned Los Angeles to the ground. You wouldn't want to be responsible for that. You wouldn't want to spark riots. And of course, that's the whole point of the exercise.So it's worth pausing for a moment to ask, how did we get here? Well, here's one summary that caught our eye. Today, a Hill staffer called Billy Gribbin summed it up in the following way,Well, that's nicely put and it's totally true. The August 2020 riot in Kenosha wasn't really a riot in the way that we understand riots. It was an outbreak of political violence. It began three days after the Democratic convention. That was the context for it. It was, in fact, one of many riots that summer across the country, all of which were explicitly supported by the leadership of the Democratic Party. We're not making this up. Look it up.What was the point of these riots? Big picture, the point was to unseat Donald Trump. In the specific case of Kenosha, we know exactly the chain of events that led to where we are today.Kamala Harris then jumped in and said she was "proud" of Jacob Blake, like he was a civil rights hero, like he was shot for being the wrong color, as so often happens in a systemically racist country. But it was all totally untrue. Not just the themes, but the facts. They were lies.In fact, the police were responding to a call from a woman who said Jacob Blake was trying to kidnap her child. So the police showed up as they should have. They tried to detain Jacob Blake and Jacob Blake fought the cops. Then he grabbed a knife. Jacob Blake was holding that knife when he was shot by the police. Jacob Blake admitted that on television.Various scenes of vandalism, looting, arson and riotingYou can't allow that because if you do allow that, people get killed - as they did. But local police, you should know, did virtually nothing to stop any of the things you just saw. From the very top of the power structure, the state of Wisconsin, the word was let it happen.Downtown Kenosha burned. It will never be rebuilt. Talk about a city that doesn't deserve any of this. Kenosha is just a town of 100,000 people, many of them Hispanic, if that even matters. But it's true, they're not rich people who live there.Kenosha is far past its prime. It was part of the industrial base that built this country that built the modern world.Here's what happened to one man who foolishly tried to defend his own business from looters in Dallas.Video of man being stomped and attacked by mobThere's so much video like that. And at the time, we restrained ourselves and didn't show all of it, we're not going to show all of it tonight because it's too divisive. It's too awful. It hypes people up too much, it's too emotional, but it's totally real. That happened across the country to people who did nothing wrong.During closing arguments, in case you missed the point, one of the prosecutors, in this case, said it out loud: When the mob comes, he said, just let them beat you.KRAUS: Everybody takes a beating, sometimes, right? Sometimes you get in a scuffle and maybe you do get hurt a little bit. That doesn't mean you would just start plugging people with your full metal jacket, AR-15 rounds and no bullets or not bullets.Everyone takes a beating? How dare you talk like that in court.Notice the change here, though. This case has gone from "White supremacist hunts down and executes BLM protesters" - like it was a racial case, everyone's White - to the new themeKRAUS: Why do you get to immediately just start shooting? As Mr. Binger said, he brought a gun to a fistfight. And he's too cowardly to use his own fist to fight his way out. He has to start shooting.Really? Too cowardly?These prosecutors are appalling, this whole spectacle is appalling. At the same time, watch how the prosecutor characterizes the pedophile's actions the night he was shot.BINGER: So what does he do that night? Oh, let me tell you all the awful things Joseph Rosenbaum did. He tipped over a porta-potty that had no one in it. He swung a chain. He lit a metal garbage dumpster on fire. Oh, and there's this empty wooden flatbed trailer that they pulled out in the middle of the road and they tipped it over to stop some bearcats and they lit it on fire. Oh, and he said some bad words. He said the N-word.That's one of the weirdest thing that's ever happened in an open court. That's the prosecutor. That's a government official mocking the idea that it's a big deal to light cars on fire to keep the police from coming in and restoring order. It's just not a big deal at all, is what the prosecutor is telling us. He's also saying it's not a big deal to scream racial slurs in public. Really, since when is that true?This is lunacy.JOY REID: Let me just remind people of the names of the victims. Joseph Rosenbaum, who was 36 years old. Anthony Huber, who was 26. Gaige Grosskreutz is only 27 years old, was injured. These are the victims. These are the people that people ought to remember, these are the people who were hurt here, not the person who was crying on the stand today.So if you are an honest progressive, wouldn't you ask yourself, "What are all these people doing at a Joe Biden rally? Three days after the Democratic convention. They're all on my side, but I notice that all of them are actually horrible."Joseph Rosenbaum, the child rapist. What about the other victims? Our media tells you a main victim is a guy called Gaige Grosskreutz. He's the guy who ran up Kyle Rittenhouse and pointed a loaded gun in his face, for which he's never been charged. That's not a big deal because he votes the right way. Who is this guy?So I guess the point is pretty simple: there were a lot of violent criminals at this particular Joe Biden rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. What are the odds of that? Kind of hard not to contrast it with what happened on Jan. 6, the insurrection they never stopped telling us about. No one has been charged with carrying a gun inside the Capitol building that day. How many fires did they set? None that we're aware of, but they get to rot in solitary confinement anyway while Gaige Grosskreutz gets the seal of approval from MSNBC anchors for pointing a loaded gun he was carrying illegally in the face of a child.So the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is wrapping up, but the people who engineered the political prosecution behind this are still in power. One of the main takeaways from all of this is that those people are now more brazen than they have ever been. They're just saying it out loud now.