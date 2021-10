© Getty

What were the causes of death?

44 cancer deaths,

40 more deaths linked to circulatory conditions,

27 dementia or Alzheimer's deaths,

and seven from respiratory conditions.

The number of people who died in Scotland last week wasthan the pre-pandemic average, new figures have shown.The National Records of Scotland said 1,353 deaths from all causes were registered in the week to 10 October.This wasThese includedThis comes even as. The number of deaths linked to the pandemic had been rising since mid-August, but appears to have peaked in the week ending 27 September at 167 - far below previous peaks during the initial outbreak of the virus and at the start of 2021.The figure fell to 143 the following week, and has now dropped by 17 to 126 -, against a population of 4.2 million in Scotland who have had at least one dose.The 315 excess deaths logged last week represents a 30% increase on the five-year pre-pandemic average for this time of year.They include;