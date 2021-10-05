On Wednesday, the Douglasville Police Department identified a black female who has allegedly been sending her neighbors racially-charges notes since December.On December 21, residents of two homes on Manning Drive received notes in their mailboxes that Detective Nathan Shumaker described as racially-motivated. He said the notes were dropped in their mailboxes at night, and were discovered the next morning."By mid-March, we really didn't have anything to go on," Shumaker said.Detectives at that point had determined that the letters had similar handwriting, tone and verbiage with some "distinctive letters that were consistent throughout.""Lucas is expected to turn herself in to authorities this week," the statement concluded.