Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett blasted "white justice" and appeared to celebrate the death of a 77-year-old man who died after being punched for reportedly using a racial slur."If there was actual justice in this country, as opposed to white justice, then if you went to someone's minimum wage job and called them the n-word twice, whatever happened after that would be legally acceptable," the liberal pundit tweeted on Wednesday.In a separate tweet , Neblett again justified Pujols' reported actions by saying the man who died "f**ked around and found out."Neblett's take on the situation has garnered mixed reactions, but he's continued defending his stance, arguing that the very use of the n-word is "violence."In a public statement, Dunkin' Donuts said they are "saddened" by the news and noted the store in question is "independently" owned and operated. The company did not address the racial slur, but said the franchise owner is cooperating with the authorities.Neblett has stirred controversy with his opinions on race before. He was recently one of many to refer to Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) as 'Uncle Tim' after the senator said the US is "not a racist country."Twitter eventually stopped the offensive term from appearing in their 'trending' section, but many of the tweets remain live, including Neblett's message.