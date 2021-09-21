Society's Child
Double-vaxxed Aussie gold medallist Madison Wilson hospitalised with Covid-19
news.com.au
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 07:21 UTC
Wilson is currently in Naples, Italy where she is competing with the Los Angeles Current in the International Swim League.
The positive diagnosis forced her out of the ISL and into a hospital bed.
"I am extremely disappointed and upset not to be racing alongside my teammates in match 8 here in the ISL," Wilson wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening (AEST).
"I recently tested positive for Covid and yesterday was moved into hospital for further care and observation."
Wilson says she had been following ISL protocols surrounding Covid-19 and believes that her hectic schedule may have been to blame for her contracting the virus.
"Even though I am double vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL, I have managed to fall to this virus. It's been a crazy few months and I believe being run down physically and mentally may have made me more susceptible," she said.
"I feel extremely unlucky but I do believe this is a huge wake up call, Covid is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard."
Wilson thanked those around her for their outpouring of love and support.
"I'd be stupid not to say I wasn't scared. I'm so lucky for all my family, friends and support people. I can't believe how much love I have been shown and I'm forever in debt to these people," she said.
"Special thanks to my incredible LA family, you haven't and won't ever see a team with a bigger heart then theirs, away from the pool the most incredible compassionate group of people and in the pool we are fighting with every bit of strength. I can promise we will be ready to fire come semi-finals!
"I'm taking some time to rest and I'm sure I'll be ready to bounce back in no time."
The third iteration of the ISL is approaching its halfway point, with Wilson's LA Current teammates one of four teams racing as part of match eight.
The Current is comprised mostly of American swimmers but two other Aussies, Bronte Campbell and Matthew Wilson, have joined Madi Wilson in the side's ranks for 2021.
Campbell swam alongside Wilson in the 4x100m women's freestyle team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
It was the second gold medal of Wilson's Olympic career — she took out the top honour in the same event at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Reader Comments
