Double-vaxxed Olympic swimming champion Madison Wilson says she feels "extremely unlucky" to have been hospitalised with Covid-19.Wilson is currently in Naples, Italy where she is competing with the Los Angeles Current in the International Swim League.The positive diagnosis forced her out of the ISL and into a hospital bed.Wilson says she had been following ISL protocols surrounding Covid-19 and believes that her hectic schedule may have been to blame for her contracting the virus.Wilson thanked those around her for their outpouring of love and support."I'd be stupid not to say I wasn't scared. I'm so lucky for all my family, friends and support people. I can't believe how much love I have been shown and I'm forever in debt to these people," she said."Special thanks to my incredible LA family, you haven't and won't ever see a team with a bigger heart then theirs, away from the pool the most incredible compassionate group of people and in the pool we are fighting with every bit of strength. I can promise we will be ready to fire come semi-finals!"I'm taking some time to rest and I'm sure I'll be ready to bounce back in no time."The third iteration of the ISL is approaching its halfway point, with Wilson's LA Current teammates one of four teams racing as part of match eight.The Current is comprised mostly of American swimmers but two other Aussies, Bronte Campbell and Matthew Wilson, have joined Madi Wilson in the side's ranks for 2021.Campbell swam alongside Wilson in the 4x100m women's freestyle team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.It was the second gold medal of Wilson's Olympic career — she took out the top honour in the same event at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.