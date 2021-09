© Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP



Would you go to a geologist for a cancer diagnosis? Of course not. So why should we listen to 200 medical journal editors pontificating about the climate emergency? Their intervention in the debate is unwelcome and unnecessary.When 200 medical journal editors publish an apocalyptic and misleading joint editorial about the dangers of temperature rises, which the Wall Street Journal's editorial team correctly noted it reveals that the politicization of expertise we have seen during the Covid pandemic is now limitless.The intervention by the medical journal editors in the climate debate and its impact on public health ought to be welcomed. We certainly need a broader discussion. But when such an intervention is more about politics than medical science, in the words of the stricken Apollo 13 crew, "Houston, we have a problem."Now, encouraged by their new elevated status - a status which is very much the outcome of the failure of politicians to exercise judgement over experts during the pandemic - they feel it their duty to go beyond their expertise to stoke fear ahead of the UN climate change conference COP26 in November.In reality, extreme cold kills more people each year (1.3million) than extreme heat (356 000), according to a study published in The Lancet last month. Deaths from cold weather have decreased as population rates have increased, mainly because more of the world's population has had more access to heating.As the WSJ points out, "about 10% of the world's population currently doesn't even have electricity, and a third still cook with stoves that use wood, coal, crop waste or dung, which " kill millions each year ."This simply highlights that this medical profession intervention has little to do with fighting for better public health. One can only assume that their motivation has more to do with virtue signalling and opportunism.And herein lies the real danger. By exploiting the politicization of expertise, the medical profession is now in danger of undermining the authority of science and knowledge. You do not need a doctorate in sociology to understand why conspiracy theories that are rooted in the mistrust of the so-called experts are growing as they are.By going beyond their expertise to add political support to a one-sided and misanthropic debate about climate change, the medical profession is in danger of itself becoming a threat to public health.Norman Lewis is a writer, speaker and consultant on innovation and technology, was most recently a Director at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he set up and led their crowdsourced innovation service. Follow him on Twitter @Norm_Lewis