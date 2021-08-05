By 2020, substantially increase the number of cities and human settlements adopting and implementing integrated policies and plans towards.. adaptation to climate change, resilience to disasters, and develop and implement, in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, holistic disaster risk management at all levels.

The recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, which needs to be prepared ahead of a disaster, is a critical opportunity to Build Back Better.

A Vision for the Future

Crisis. Opportunity. It is a business cliché, but there is truth in it.

Despite its enormous human and financial cost, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an opportunity to drive and accelerate change at a completely different pace than we may have previously imagined to be possible.

The Covid-19 crisis, and the political, economic and social disruptions it has caused, is fundamentally changing the traditional context for decision-making ... As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will ... inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons.

The pandemic has presented such an existential crisis ... that it has driven us to confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully.. Markets started to price climate risk into the value of securities ... then the pandemic took hold.. and the reallocation of capital accelerated even faster. I believe that this is the beginning of a long but rapidly accelerating transition - one that will unfold over many years and reshape asset prices of every type .. . the climate transition presents a historic investment opportunity.

Corporate Glue

The impact of the current climate policy on people's everyday lives is still quite abstract. Climate policy comes in the form of higher taxes and fees on energy. If we really want to achieve climate neutrality, we need to change our behaviour in all these areas of life. A major turnaround in climate policy will certainly produce losers among both households and corporates. In addition, prosperity and employment are likely to suffer considerably. There are no adequate cost-effective technologies yet to allow us to maintain our living standards in a carbon-neutral way. That means that carbon prices will have to rise considerably in order to nudge people to change their behaviour. Another (or perhaps supplementary) option is to tighten regulatory law considerably. To what extent may we be willing to accept some kind of eco-dictatorship (in the form of regulatory law) in order to move towards climate neutrality?

In other words, lines of credit, without which even multinational corporations cannot hope to function, will be limited only to those who can afford to implement the

required

changes.

There will be industries, sectors and firms that do very well during this process because they will be part of the solution. But there will also be ones that lag behind and they will be punished.

The transition to net zero brings substantial new opportunities for employment, with 14 million jobs created by 2030 ... In our pathway, around 5 million jobs are lost ... meaning structural changes can cause shocks for communities with impacts that persist over time. This requires careful policy attention to address the employment losses. It will be vital to minimise hardships associated with these disruptions ... locating new clean energy facilities in heavily affected areas wherever possible, and providing regional aid.

Pivotal Jobs

Those workers performing tasks which automation can't yet crack, become more pivotal - and this means creativity, innovation, imagination, and design skills will be prioritised by employers. This view is supported by business leaders worldwide who responded to our most recent CEO survey ... These are the 'pivotal' people.

This evidence shows that the use of digital technology in work is linked with increasing polarisation of work between jobs mainly performed by workers with low levels of formal education ('low-educated') and jobs performed by high-educated workers ... Individual losses from displacement related to automation have not yet been estimated but a broader literature suggests that these losses can be significant and persistent. This may ... lead to significant increases in inequality, particularly if employers have significant market power.

Unprecedented 'Economic' Response

Unprecedented policies will be needed to respond to the next economic downturn. Monetary policy is almost exhausted as global interest rates plunge towards zero or below. Fiscal policy on its own will struggle to provide major stimulus in a timely fashion given high debt levels and the typical lags with implementation.

Conventional and unconventional monetary policy works primarily through the stimulative impact of lower short-term and long-term interest rates. This channel is almost tapped out.

Most fundamentally, a destabilising asymmetry at the heart of the IMFS is growing.. a multi-polar global economy requires a new IMFS to realise its full potential. That won't be easy. History teaches that the transition to a new global reserve currency may not proceed smoothly ... Technological developments provide the potential for such a world to emerge. The Bank of England.. have been clear.. the terms of engagement for any new systemic private payments system must be in force well in advance of any launch.. perhaps through a network of central bank digital currencies ... the deficiencies of the IMFS have become increasingly potent. Even a passing acquaintance with monetary history suggests that this centre won't hold ... I will close by adding urgency to Ben Bernanke's challenge. Let's end the malign neglect of the IMFS and build a system worthy of the diverse, multipolar global economy that is emerging.

It is clear that the

stakeholder capitalists

had accepted that the existing IMFS was finished prior to the

global pandemic

Too Big to Fail - Again

Repo markets redistribute liquidity between financial institutions: not only banks, but also insurance companies, asset managers, money market funds and other institutional investors. In so doing, they help other financial markets to function smoothly. Thus, any sustained disruption in this market ... could quickly ripple through the financial system. The freezing-up of repo markets in late 2008 was one of the most damaging aspects of the Great Financial Crisis. The four largest US banks specifically turned into key players: their net lending position ... increased quickly, reaching about $300 billion at end-June 2019. At the same time, the next largest 25 banks reduced their demand for repo funding.. swings in reserves are likely to have reduced the cash buffers of the big four banks and their willingness to lend into the repo market.

Directly Funding Governments

The future evolution and global spread of the coronavirus outbreak is highly uncertain ... containment and social distancing are ultimately achieved by reducing economic activity ... That requires a decisive, pre-emptive and coordinated policy response ... A comprehensive global response should have the following elements: ... Generous sick-pay support and short-time work schemes to stabilize incomes and to limit job losses ... expanding funding-for-lending facilities ... Monetary policy should focus on preventing an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions and ensure the functioning of financial markets.

We will continue to work together to ensure a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive global recovery that builds back better and greener from the Covid-19 pandemic ... We emphasise the need to green the global financial system so that financial decisions take climate considerations into account ... We commit to increase and improve our climate finance contributions through to 2025, including increasing adaptation finance and finance for nature-based solutions ... We also commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis.

They were designed to create a

comprehensive global response

to

expand funding-for-lending

in order to protect and

ensure the functioning of financial markets.

In light of mounting evidence, activism and regulation, investors are including climate considerations in their investment decision‑making. For example, a group of investors managing $118 trillion in assets now expects companies to provide disclosures in accordance with the Task Force on Climate‑related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Global PPP - A Great Reset

ESG, which has become a widely used set of metrics, involves analysing environmental, social and governance factors when determining which programmes, funds and companies to invest in. With this focus on transformation, the use of ESG frameworks will likely increase as many current and nascent businesses or new projects experience a windfall of incremental investment, both in private capital and by governments around the world: for example, the $1 trillion European Green Deal and the $2 trillion US sustainable infrastructure plan.

The UK will become the first country in the world to make Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) aligned disclosures fully mandatory across the economy by 2025 ... The UK will also implement a green taxonomy - a common framework for determining which activities can be defined as environmentally sustainable.

Not only are the central banks, under the authority of the BIS,

going direct

and funding global fiscal policy they are also determining how business will be conducted. In effect, thanks to the

global pandemic

, they are now in charge of economies around the world