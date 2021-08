© Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The former leader of City of Westminster Council said: "The disruption to local people and businesses is immeasurable. I was told by the council that last time Extinction Rebellion were here for two weeks, they cleared 120 tons of rubbish left behind. That added £50,000 to their costs. This is local people's council tax."

"Westminster and the City of London are considered very wealthy areas, but I want to remind people that actually it's not all about wealth. There are major areas of deprivation in central London and 25 per cent of homes are social rented.



"The wealthy who live here have gone for the summer, so it's those who live here permanently and can't escape who are living with this so-called 'beautiful chaos'."

"The police resources going into policing this protest in the next fortnight is shocking. At the same time, our neighbourhoods are not seeing their local police officers because they're in central London."

Nickie Aiken, Conservative MP for Cities of London and Westminster, cited a report pointing to the cleanup costing £50,000 in 2019. Aiken also noted that local police resources have been diverted to deal with the protesters, leaving local neighbourhoods without a police presence. Just 8% of people support the message and methods of protest used by Extinction Rebellion, described by Professor and sociologist Frank Furedi as