A third dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine six months after a second shot restores protection from infection to 95% in a real-world setting in Israel, according to data submitted by the company to the Food and Drug Administration.While the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine wanes over time, a booster shot was shown to elicit an immune response similar to the protection generated after a second dose, Pfizer said in a 52-page presentation released by the agency Wednesday.Pfizer said data from Israel's Covid vaccination program administering boosters to the entire population show that a third shot "has a reactogenicity profile similar to that seen after receipt of the second primary series dose and restores high levels of protection against Covid-19 outcomes (back to approximately 95% protection)." The data was collected from July 1 through Aug. 30 when the delta variant was surging throughout the country."It should be recognized that while observational studies can enable understanding of real-world effectiveness, there are known and unknown biases that can affect their reliability. Due to these biases some studies may be more reliable than others," the FDA staff wrote in their analysis.The company also included data from a Phase 3 trial of about 300 people aged 19 to 55. One-third of participants were overweight and one-third were obese, according to the documents.Pfizer and BioNTech are seeking the agency's OK to distribute booster doses to people 16 and older across the U.S.