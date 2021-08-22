U.S. officials, citing data showing waning protection against mild and moderate illness from the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), and Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines more than six months after inoculation, on Wednesday said boosters will be made widely available starting on Sept. 20.
The additional dose will be offered to people who received their initial inoculation at least eight months earlier.
"Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time. This is likely due to both waning immunity and the strength of the widespread Delta variant," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters.
Comment: Or it could be because the vaccine is ineffective as Boris Johnson brazenly admitted.
"We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death."
Comment: In other words, expect more lockdowns this winter.
Data on so-called "breakthrough" infections in vaccinated people shows that older Americans have so far been the most vulnerable to severe illness.
Comment: Unsurprising given that the vaccine has an immune dampening effect according to Israeli researchers:
1. Vaccination processes usually imply temporary immune system weakening, before vaccine induced immunity is acquired. Hence, the vaccinated are fragilized during the vaccination process, and more likely to develop any diseases against which the immune system usually defends the body. This includes any viral and bacterial infections, and individual cancer cells that would escape extermination by the immune system during this vaccination-induced weakened period. This could cause cancer in the medium- or long-term.
As of Aug. 9, almost 74% of the 8,054 vaccinated people that were hospitalized with COVID-19 were above the age of 65, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 20% of those cases ended in deaths.
Based on available data on vaccine protection, it is not clear that younger, healthier people will be at risk.
Comment: Maybe COVID won't 'get them' but there are other clear risks associated with the vaccine such as; heart inflammation, menstrual abnormalities, and blood clots to name a few. Despite what the MSM is saying, serious side effects are more common in the mRNA vaccines.
"We don't know if that translates into a problem with the vaccine doing what is most important, which is protect against hospitalization, death, and serious disease. On that, the jury is still out," said Dr. Jesse Goodman, an infectious disease expert at Georgetown University in Washington and a former chief scientist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Comment: Data from Israel (aka Pfizer's laboratory) shows that 95% of severely ill covid patients are vaccinated.
Even the CDC has been caught lying about COVID deaths among the vaccinated, apparently, they are 30 times higher!
Several countries have decided to provide booster shots to older adults and people with weak immune systems. European Union officials said on Wednesday they do not yet see a need to give booster shots to the general population.
Other experts said the U.S. plan requires thorough vetting by the FDA and a panel of outside advisers to the CDC. A meeting of those advisers to discuss boosters set for Aug. 24 is being rescheduled, the CDC said on Thursday on its website.
Comment: "Thorough vetting", do they know the meaning of the term?
The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC and FDA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comment: Quelle surprise!
Some experts questioned the focus on booster shots when around 30% of eligible Americans have yet to get even a first vaccine dose, despite new COVID-19 cases and deaths surging across the country.
"The more important thing, I think, at this point than boosters is making sure we get the vaccine in any arm that hasn't had one as fast as we can," said Dr. Dan McQuillen, an infectious disease specialist in Burlington, Massachusetts, and the incoming president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
All experts interviewed by Reuters also emphasized the need to inoculate the vast number of people around the world who have yet to access COVID-19 vaccines.
"You could end up in situation where you are chasing your tail, giving more and more boosters in the U.S. and Western Europe, while more dangerous variants are coming from other places," said Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, epidemiologist and adjunct professor at Cornell University Public Health.
"In reality you should be vaccinating the rest of the world to avoid new variants."
Comment: Yes, vaccinating more people must be the solution to the problem...
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. -Albert Einstein.
