There can be only one ...

Cancel culture

Communism strikes back

One of China's most famous and richest actresses has been completely erased and the Chinese government is thought to be behind it. She has millions of adoring fans. She's worth billions of dollars. But Beijing has all but erased actress Zhao Wei from history.

Zhao Wei shot to fame in the late 1990s in China's most successful television series ever, My Fair Princess. Since then, she's progressed from being an A-list actress to director, pop singer and businesswoman.

But her business empire struck trouble under Xi Jinping.

Last month a public relations agency she owns became embroiled in a nationalistic scandal after one of its clients - actor Zhang Zhehan - took a selfie while visiting Japan's Yasukuni war dead shrine. Now Zhao appears to have become the highest-profile victim of a Chinese Communist Party crackdown on celebrities and billionaires.

Beijing is worried about personality cults. At least any not centred on Xi Jinping.

"Xi Jinping thought" is now compulsory teaching at schools. "Xi Jinping urges" features in almost every state-controlled news report.

But the lives and acts of entertainment celebrities remain much more popular on social media chat rooms. Little wonder celebrity fan culture is not something Xi considers to be a Chinese characteristic.

Talent agencies must submit themselves to Communist Party oversight.

Fan clubs must be licenced and officially authorised.

Any disagreement between fans of different high-profile personalities must immediately be censored.

All must ban "actors with stains, scandals and problematic moral integrity".

At the weekend, the Communist Party-controlled Global Times accused Zhao of having "been entangled in various scandals over the years".

It admits no official reason for her erasure has been given.

"As early as 2001, Zhao received an overload of criticism for publicly wearing a dress featuring a Japanese military flag ...

The list of fallen Chinese folk heroes is beginning to run high.

Zhang was subject to a similar erasure last month. If she pays the fine, she won't be investigated. She may even be able to keep her profile.

Late last year, Zheng's career ended after her private life exploded across the world.

Celebrity singer Huo Zhun recently resigned after being publicly attacked for promiscuous behaviour.

Now state-regulated media is reporting China's youth as welcoming the celebrity crackdown.

Eunice Zhang, an 18-year-old "fan circle member" reportedly said: "In the past, when my idols got new commercial endorsements, I would use all my pocket money to buy (their products). But now I only buy useful products."

Chinese censors are busy setting things straight.

Chairman Xi himself restated China's commitment to Communist values at a Central Committee for Financial Affairs meeting earlier this month. He stressed that "common prosperity is the essential requirement of socialism and an important feature of Chinese-style modernisation."

It appears Chairman Xi equates independent billionaires with such risk. Especially as growing inequality threatens to undermine his message of eliminating poverty.

But concentrations of wealth are also perceived as threats to the power of the Communist Party, which has imposed strict new regulations on business investment, ownership and control.

Billionaire Jack Ma vanished from public life after his Ant Group was prevented from launching a public offering. That crackdown came after Ma dared criticise Communist Party regulators for stifling tech sector growth.

But it took until this month's Central Committee meeting for the formal promise to enforce "reasonable adjustments to excessive income" to be made.

It's not all about economics. It's also about power.

In July, Chinese agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu was jailed for 18 years after being convicted under the catch-all "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" offence. He'd been outspoken about a simple property dispute.