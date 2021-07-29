The court in Gaobeidian, near Beijing, said Sun was guilty of crimes including "gathering a crowd to attack state organs", "obstructing government administration" and "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", a catch-all term often used against human rights figures and dissidents.
Comment: The Guardian's anti-China slant becomes blatantly clear throughout the article; their overseers in British intelligence would be pleased: The Guardian's collusion with Britain's Secret Service
Sun, an outspoken supporter and friend of Chinese political dissidents, was arrested on 11 November alongside more than 20 others including his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law.
Groups including Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) say the prosecution is apparent retaliation for Sun's long support and friendships with Chinese dissidents, even after nationwide campaigns targeting them made such associations increasingly dangerous.
Comment: Wikipedia tells us that CHRD is an NGO that, rather curiously, has its HQ in Washington DC; notably, there's no information as to who its donors are.
"When the government violates its own laws in order to silence those with the means to support commitments to social justice and official accountability, it profoundly weakens the vitality of China's economy and its leaders' promises to rule by law," said Ramona Li, a senior researcher at CHRD, at the beginning of Sun's trial this month.
Sun, who turned 67 this month according to his lawyers, is a former pig farmer who founded the Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group. The billion-dollar business has about 9,000 employees and a purpose-built company town that Sun reportedly ran to reflect his vision of an equitable rural society, with residents given free or discounted access to healthcare, schooling and entertainment amenities.
Sun's achievements were lauded by officials initially and he became a local representative of China's governing body. But he also used his success to provide support for human rights lawyers and dissidents, and was detained in 2003 over published criticisms of the state.
According to China Change, an information outlet, at pre-trial Sun described himself as an "outstanding Communist party member", and denied many of the accusations against him, including those related to misusing funds.
Sun admitted to making mistakes, including posting messages online and unspecified mistakes over the "land issue".
"The way they're investigating me now is making those close to us suffer and those who hate us rejoice. I wish to take the charges upon myself, even if they're severe, in exchange for the release of others. We are people who have made contributions to society," he said.
The case comes amid a wide-scale crackdown in recent months on private businesses and entrepreneurs in China. Major tech firms have been investigated and their executives questioned and ordered to downsize or been fined, including Jack Ma's Ant Group and Alibaba.
In September, Ren Zhiqiang, a former real estate mogul who criticised Xi's handling of the pandemic in an online essay, was jailed for 18 years on corruption charges.
Comment: RT provides more details of Sun's crimes which, were they to have occurred in any Western country, would almost certainly invite a harsh response from the state; unless of course the billionaire was 'connected' to people in government: It's possible - even likely - that the Chinese government is deliberately down playing the African swine fever outbreak. But, as we can see from the RT article, Sun's has been jailed for illegal mining, illegal occupation of land, aggressively blocking state developers, and illegal financial activity; these crimes amount to much more than a simple 'dissident' or 'human rights activist' who 'published criticisms of the state', which was what The Guardian clearly wanted us to believe.
