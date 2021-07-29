© Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images



Sun Dawu, a Chinese billionaire pig farmer and agricultural mogul, has been sentenced, in a case observers believe was politically motivated.The court in Gaobeidian, near Beijing, said Sun was guilty of crimes, a catch-all term often used against human rights figures and dissidents.Sun, an outspoken supporter and friend of Chinese political dissidents,Groups including Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) say the prosecution is apparent retaliation for Sun's long support and friendships with Chinese dissidents, even after nationwide campaigns targeting them made such associations increasingly dangerous."When the government violates its own laws in order to silence those with the means to support commitments to social justice and official accountability, it profoundly weakens the vitality of China's economy and its leaders' promises to rule by law," said Ramona Li, a senior researcher at CHRD, at the beginning of Sun's trial this month.Sun, who turned 67 this month according to his lawyers, is a former pig farmer whoSun's achievements wereand he became a local representative of China's governing body. But he also used his success to provide support for human rights lawyers and dissidents, andAccording to China Change, an information outlet, at pre-trial Sun described himself as an "outstanding Communist party member", and denied many of the"The way they're investigating me now is making those close to us suffer and those who hate us rejoice. I wish to take the charges upon myself, even if they're severe, in exchange for the release of others. We are people who have made contributions to society," he said.The case comes amid a wide-scale crackdownIn September, Ren Zhiqiang, a former real estate mogul who criticised Xi's handling of the pandemic in an online essay, was jailed for 18 years on corruption charges.