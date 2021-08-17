© Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP



18% of New Zealand's population is full vaccinated.New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days"We have seen what happens elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it," Ardern said. "We only get one chance."New Zealand had managed to stamp out the virus, and the last outbreak was in February. But Ardern had been warning that the contagiousness of the delta variant would likely require more drastic action than previous outbreaks.New Zealand has also been slower than other developed nations to inoculate its population, leaving it vulnerable to outbreaks. Only 32% of people have had at least one shot and 18% are fully vaccinated.Officials said they could not immediately find a connection between the man and the handful of people who have tested positive while isolating in quarantine after arriving from abroad. The border is seen as the most likely source of any outbreaks.New Zealand has reported just 26 virus deaths since the pandemic began.The lockdown takes effect from just before midnight Tuesday. It requires people to remain at home and avoid others. Most people can leave only to buy groceries or exercise. The nation's vaccination program had been accelerating but has been suspended for two days due to the outbreak.