© David Rowland/AFP/Getty Images



New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said the country's biggest city, Auckland, will go into a seven-day lockdown from early morning on Sunday afterof the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.when a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of coronavirus.Health officials, who could not immediately confirm howgot infected, said genome sequencing of the new infection was under way. The patient developed symptoms on Tuesday and is regarded as having been potentially infectious since Sunday, officials said. The person visited several public venues during that period."Based on this, we are in the unfortunate but necessary position to protect Aucklanders again," Ardern said, announcing the lockdown.Health authorities were trying to find out whether the new case was linked to the earlier February cluster, now at 12 infections.New Zealand, one of the most successful developed nations in controlling the spread of the pandemic, has had just over 2,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.A marquee Twenty20 cricket clash in Auckland between New Zealand and Australia, scheduled for Friday, will be played in Wellington without crowds, said New Zealand Cricket.The new restrictions also complicated the America's Cup Event yacht race scheduled to start on 6 March in Auckland's harbour. America's Cup Event said on Twitter it was working "through the implications".