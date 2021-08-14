© Nam Y. Huh/AP



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled her budget proposal for FY 2022 on Wednesday, and even amid ongoing conflict between her administration and the union that represents the officers of the Chicago Police Department, she says that there is "no question" that the department's budget will be beefed up in the coming year.Lightfoot made the comments amidhave caused many in the city to raise alarm bells about the situation.The comments on the police budget come as her relationship with rank-and-file officers is once again squarely in the spotlight. AfterLightfoot went to the hospital to visit with the injured officer and with family members.During that visit, Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez, who represents the 15th Ward, which borders the community where French was shot and killed,he wrote.Lightfoot was asked about the moment during her budget press conference Wednesday, where she said:Lightfoot has also had several public disagreements withwho has been an outspoken critic of the mayor's policies. The police union president and mayor have often found themselves at odds on a number of issues including strategies to reduce violence citywide, police contract negotiations and logistical changes within the department.citing reasons including exhaustion and the department's decision to cancel days off on multiple occasions, according to the Chicago Tribune. Even amid that public acrimony, Lightfoot still was adamant about putting more funding behind the department.They mayor hopes the increased budget will be used to recruit officers from across the country, and to "mine opportunities" in the city of Chicago itself as part of an effort to bolster the department's ranks.The mayor said that the budget will also include funding for programs designed to help officers with their mental and physical well-being.Lightfoot also addressed a new contract that was recently agreed upon between the city and the police union."This contract was structured in a financially-prudent way, and provides cost certainty for the city through 2024," Lightfoot said.In 2021,according to the mayor.The mayor also said that the city will continue to invest inOther programs will also be implemented under the proposed budget, including a program that will bring inLightfoot was critical of the "divisive rhetoric and debate" that she says heated up after Officer Ella French was shot and killed over the weekend.Lightfoot, referencing comments made by Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez, who said that officers are too "timid" when responding to calls because of fears of being disciplined, said:Lightfoot says that an all-hands-on-deck approach is key, urging community members to support police and urging police officers to agree to reform efforts that will help strengthen the relationship between the force and the city's residents.