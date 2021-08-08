High Strangeness
Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
Sputnik
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 17:14 UTC
A Colombian mayor has claimed that a ghost attacked one of his security guards, sharing a video of the incident on his social media, baffling thousands. According to the mayor of the town of Armenia, Jose Manuel Rios Morales, the assault occurred in his office during the night time.
"I want to share this video with you today, emphasising that, as mayor, I have the conviction that faith has insurmountable power", Morales caption the Facebook video. "We ask for respect and a union in prayer, and we assure you that nothing can steal our peace and tranquillity because we are protected by the hand of our Lord".
He added that the local bishop and other religious leaders "will bring God's blessing to every corner of this workspace" to stop the paranormal activity, also urging people to remain calm and pray to the Lord.
The footage shared by the official shows a guard being slammed into the wall, as if someone invisible had pushed him, and then crawling on the ground, where he appears to resist some force tugging on him.
While some people mocked the mayor and stressed that the video was fake, others expressed their support for Morales.
Latest News
- The Pentagon believes AI can predict world events. As an ex-military intelligence analyst on Iraq & USSR, I'm more than skeptical
- Lightning strikes kill 1,178 people in 8 years across Bangladesh
- University of Wisconsin-Madison removes two-billion-year-old ROCK because 'racism'
- Lightning strikes claim 17 lives in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, India
- Pushback: Union warns San Francisco set to lose over one-fifth of sheriffs' deputies over forced vaccinations
- Megadrought shuts down California's Lake Oroville hydro power plant for the first time
- Researchers discover microbes with properties that may help fix DNA mutations
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Reputed mafia 'godmother' arrested at Rome airport
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Dead emaciated seabirds wash up on shores of western Alaska
- Heavy snow and frost cause problems in Punta Arenas, Chile
- No bridge over troubled waters: Raging flood destroys bridge in Taiwan after typhoon hits coast
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- "One step closer to dictatorship": Joe Rogan slams vaccine passports, warns vax may cause 'virulent mutations'
- Government wants to dictate truth
- Flooding in Europe sends price of potatoes soaring
- CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus
- 'Preppers' quietly stock up for the 'perfect storm'
- Spreading false vax info might cost you your medical license
- The Pentagon believes AI can predict world events. As an ex-military intelligence analyst on Iraq & USSR, I'm more than skeptical
- Reputed mafia 'godmother' arrested at Rome airport
- Government wants to dictate truth
- UK PM's approval rating lowest ever, Labour leader's also falling
- A new state of segregation: Vaccine cards are just the beginning
- Biden calls DeSantis 'Governor who?' DeSantis fires back, 'What else has he forgotten?'
- Reckless: Israel says it plans to unleash missile strikes against Iran without US support - 'It's time to act'
- Canada dispatches: Alberta lifting of COVID restrictions prompts public protests
- Taliban won't readily cut ties with anti-China ETIM
- Feds agree to hand over warrants in legal challenge to $85M seizure of safe deposit boxes
- Biden one-ups Obama's tan suit while claiming 350 million Americans (more than the entire population), have already been vaccinated
- Taliban capture second Afghan provincial capital in two days
- Appalling: Psaki brags that her kindergarten-aged child can 'wear a mask all day'
- Sen. Rand Paul: Mask mandates and lockdowns from petty tyrants? No, not again. Choose freedom
- India & China finally disengage at Ladakh border after 15 month "sensitive face-off"
- US regulators want the 'crypto' out of cryptocurrency - because that will help them use it to control your every move
- France, Italy set to roll out COVID-19 health passes
- Taliban tide rolling on: Captures first Afghan provincial capital Zaranj, in Nimroz
- Biden says over 350 million Americans have been vaccinated... in a nation of 331 million: 'Same math used to count supporters?'
- Tucker Carlson interviews Viktor Orbán in Hungary: "A bitter contrast between Budapest and New York City"
- University of Wisconsin-Madison removes two-billion-year-old ROCK because 'racism'
- Pushback: Union warns San Francisco set to lose over one-fifth of sheriffs' deputies over forced vaccinations
- "One step closer to dictatorship": Joe Rogan slams vaccine passports, warns vax may cause 'virulent mutations'
- 'Preppers' quietly stock up for the 'perfect storm'
- Antifa assault families and children at Christian prayer event in Portland park
- CDC director makes case vaccination passports are futile, vaccines do not prevent covid infection or delta variant transmission
- "It's just..." - Why I won't submit
- COVID-19: Wales lifts most remaining coronavirus restrictions as it moves to alert level zero
- Thai police fire tear gas in protest over pandemic response
- Austrian court sentences Chechen arms dealer to life in prison over killing of 'Kadyrov critic'
- Lawsuit filed against US State Dept for allegedly concealing info on 'abusive' anal-swab testing of American diplomats in China
- Facebook cuts off NYU researcher access, prompting rebuke from lawmakers
- DHS concerned about violence stemming from Trump reinstatement conspiracy theory
- REACT report: Vaccine effectiveness could be as low as 22%; under-64s at greater risk of hospitalizations than before vaccines
- A panicked Gavin Newsom attacks Larry Elder, leading contender in California recall
- Joe Rogan rips vaccine passports: It's 'one step closer' to having a dictator
- Documents reveal sexual allegations between Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete, two children
- Scandal: Russians fume at Olympic judges as hot favorite Dina Averina denied gymnastics gold by Israeli rival who DROPPED ribbon
- Best of the Web: 'Alex Jones was right'? US govt-funded project 'harvests' ORGANS from aborted babies for medical research, documents show
- France braces for even larger nationwide protests against Covid-19 health pass, fourth consecutive weekend of rallies
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Evidence for earthquake 2,800 years ago also mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- 'Terror on the Tube: Behind the veil of 7/7'
- Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1 (The Unfinished Symphony)
- Last meal of man mummified in a bog reconstructed after 2400 years
- Researchers discover microbes with properties that may help fix DNA mutations
- CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus
- Global population plummeted after Younger Dryas comet impact
- Light pollution is making it harder for animals to navigate at night
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cliodynamics and the Secular Cycles of History
- Physicists discover simple propulsion mechanism for bodies in dense fluids
- Flashback Best of the Web: Dead scientists, genetically engineered viruses and government pandemics: Conspiracy theorists were so right
- How supereruption of Toba volcanoe 74,000 years ago disrupted climate
- Flashback Best of the Web: Scientists' suspicious deaths are under the microscope
- Emerging secrets of the Alps: algae causing strange red snow
- NIST's quantum crystal could be a new dark matter sensor
- Minor CME leads to geomagnetic storm: Grid failure all but guaranteed by 2024
- 3 new sources of tremors identified at Kīlauea correlated with disappearance of lava lake during massive 2018 eruption
- Exercise improves health through changes in DNA
- Solar max might come a year early
- Common insecticide is harmful to bees in 'any amount' - study
- Giraffes have complex social systems says study
- Sudden ocean oxygen spike coincided with Permian extinction, anoxia then followed
- Why is this weird, metallic, flashing star hurtling out of the Milky Way?
- Eternal change for no energy: A time crystal is finally made real
- Lightning strikes kill 1,178 people in 8 years across Bangladesh
- Lightning strikes claim 17 lives in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, India
- Megadrought shuts down California's Lake Oroville hydro power plant for the first time
- Dead emaciated seabirds wash up on shores of western Alaska
- Heavy snow and frost cause problems in Punta Arenas, Chile
- No bridge over troubled waters: Raging flood destroys bridge in Taiwan after typhoon hits coast
- Flooding in Europe sends price of potatoes soaring
- French wine production falls to 'historically low' level after vineyards devastated by severe frost
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - July 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Dixie Fire becomes largest single wildfire in California history
- Homes destroyed by flash floods in Coahuila and Durango, Mexico
- Major Atlantic ocean current system might be approaching critical threshold
- Tornado with a speed of 200 km / h sweeps through village in Slovakia
- Signs and Portents: Rare double-headed snake born in Germany
- 'That's pretty big': Waterspout spotted off the Bahamas' Great Guana Cay
- Woman killed by pit bulls she was watching in Perry County, Pennsylvania
- Greece fires: Thousands more flee to safety as wildfires continue to rage
- Evacuations after more flooding in areas around Lake Como, Italy
- North Korea floods damage more than 1,000 homes, state media reports - Almost 2 foot of rain over 3 days
- Wettest July in Belgium for more than 40 years
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- Rare meteor cluster event captured by Subaru telescope in Hawaii
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (July 24)
- 14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Spreading false vax info might cost you your medical license
- Mercola: mRNA expert Robert Malone speaks out on the COVID crisis
- Best of the Web: Media blackout: Renowned German pathologist's vaccine autopsy data is shocking... and being censored
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Japan's centenarians have unique gut bacteria, bile may hold clues to longevity
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- Dr. Mercola to delete ALL CONTENT from website. Future articles available for 48 hours only
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
- Omega-3 and heart disease
- Best of the Web: Now official: Biden's vaccine mandate for ALL federal workers, or regular testing will be required
- 'Superbug' Candida auris fungus spreads in two US cities
- Disturbing whilstleblower footage: Forced COVID vaccination in nursing homes, 'We're dealing with homicide, maybe even murder'
- Man-made virus? Patents provide evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured in lab
- New evidence suggests COVID vaccine may SPREAD the virus: NBC news report deleted from USA today article
- Busting the myth that vaccination prevents transmission
- Study cited by CDC to justify new mask guidance rejected by peer review, based on vaccine not used in US
- Majority of Covid patients in hospital may have been admitted for OTHER ailments before testing positive, leaked NHS data suggests
- BioNTech aims to develop mRNA-based malaria vaccine
- The UK's case numbers are falling: Does that prove lockdowns don't work?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
Quote of the Day
"Allen Dulles's CIA believed in the power of ideas. It was easy for Dulles's Ivy League-educated executive team to understand why the Trujillo regime became so obsessed with a doctoral dissertation written by an obscure academic. They knew that ideas mattered: they floated like seeds on the wind, over mountains and seas, and took root in the most unexpected places. The Cold War was, in fact, a war of ideas, fought primarily in the realm of the symbolic, through propaganda campaigns and 'proxy' conflicts, instead of on battlegrounds where the superpowers clashed head-to-head."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard'
Recent Comments
The vaccine doesn't work, So you need to get a vaccine that doesn't do shit to prevent any disease or transmission ? nice logic
students can continue to work on the other demands and come up with other ideas Hating a rock is the best "idea" the nitwits came up with! What...
And this is teaching students what? That 'private donations' can destroy everything that is good in our world? I am glad to be nearing retirement...
My fully-brainwashed mother-in-law straight up doesn't believe that the FSMB even exists, so this news was met with the usual.....and, she still...
"If deputy sheriffs are forced to vaccinate a percentage of them will retire early or seek employment elsewhere." For all the bad things I've ever...