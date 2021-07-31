© Getty Images

I'm old enough to remember when Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg — aka The Moggfather — was the great white hope of British conservatism. He had the ideological backbone, the charisma and, perhaps most importantly, the financial security to be able to push through an honest-to-God Conservative agenda.But just look at him now!Jacob Rees-Mogg knows all this. He is worth many millions thanks, in part, to investment firm Somerset Capital Management he co-founded, so he is perfectly well aware how markets work. Also, as a one-time outspoken Thatcherite, he knows about the evils of crony capitalism and the dangers of government assuming it has a better idea how to spend taxpayers' money than sovereign individuals.To some commenters, none of this will come as any surprise. They knew from the start, they will say, that it was all pantomime; that even those posing as being on the 'right' of the Conservative party were all really just closet members of the Uniparty.But many of us who voted Conservative in good faith thinking that it was the only way we were going to ever get Brexit are going to be properly angered by Rees-Mogg's u-turn.Instead, I suppose, he will now be able to claim a place at the Davos elite table somewhere next to weird and creepy globalists like Klaus Schwab. I hope he enjoys the company. It's totally what he deserves.