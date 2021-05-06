Spahn highlighted the findings of a review into the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will be officially announced at the WHO's World Health Assembly later this month.
The authors of the report will call for "nothing less than a global reset in pandemic preparedness" and say that the world needs to focus on the "next crisis," Spahn said.
Comment: The only crisis that our world is facing is one of encroaching totalitarianism that's using the relatively harmless coronavirus as cover.
Spahn said that the world is "insufficiently prepared" for potential pandemic risks, including the extension of diseases to previously unaffected populations and the transmission of diseases from animals to people.
The minister appeared alongside WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who announced the creation of a new pandemic and health research hub in Berlin.
Comment: Notably, Merkel's government just snatched democratic powers away from regional authorities who, initially at least, refused to comply with the nonsensical diktats - clearly they were not convinced that they were facing a pandemic that necessitated lockdowns.
Set to open this year, the WHO hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence will produce information to inform the policies of governments and other health authorities, Merkel said.
Ghebreyesus told the briefing that the pandemic has "exposed gaps" in global intelligence systems and said there will be "more viruses that will emerge with the potential of sparking epidemics or pandemics."
Comment: Lockdowns and all they entail, along with the experimental vaccines, will surely spawn something many times worse than the coronavirus: British Covid modellers predict 'severe flu next winter because lockdowns prevented usual herd immunity'
He said the potential risks will be addressed by the global center in Berlin, which aims to collect, analyze and disseminate health data around the world in real time.
Comment: See also: