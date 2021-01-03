© AFP / Chris Jackson and Reuters / Denis Balibouse and Ian Langsdon



Vaccine passports for everyone

Digital IDs and social credit scores

Inequality on steroids

A new push for environmentalism

The real and unreal blur - discussion is censored

Discuss any of the contradictions and problems inherent in these post-Covid predictions, however, and you're

labeled

a

conspiracy

theorist.

The actual implementation of the 'Great Reset' will depend

on

public resistance