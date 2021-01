© AFP / Chris Jackson and Reuters / Denis Balibouse and Ian Langsdon



With vaccine rollouts underway, humanity looks set to win the fight against the coronavirus. But some elites planning a post-coronavirus 'Great Reset' don't want to go back to normal. Here's what they have planned instead.As lockdowns and mask mandates became a part of daily life over the last year, politicians the world over asked their citizenry to accept "The New Normal." The phrase became ubiquitous, but as vaccines inched closer to deployment, that phrase was replaced with a new one, "The Great Reset," used to describe the monumental changes to human society needed in a post-coronavirus world.Unveiled in May by Britain's Prince Charles and the World Economic Forum's Klaus Schwab, the 'Great Reset' is an ambitious plan to create a more equal, cashless, integrated and sustainable global society.Overdue liberalization, or technocratic New World Order? Opinion on the plan is divided between those who think it's the shot in the arm the world needs, and those who think it will make Cyberpunk 2077 look like a utopian dreamworld. Whatever your opinion, here's a look at the 'New Normal' that awaits in 2021 and beyond.Even the World Economic Forum (WEF) has acknowledged that issuing citizens with immunity passports, or certificates of vaccination, could prove "controversial." That hasn't stopped governments toying with the idea though.database that would only grant access to public places to people who can prove a negative Covid test, while Ireland Such moves have been fiercely criticized by civil liberties advocates, but those pushing them don't care. "Prepare for a form of health passport now," former British Prime MinisterIt's the only way the world will function and for lockdowns to no longer be the sole course of action."Governments may not be able to force citizens to take a rushed and side-effect-riddled jab at gunpoint, but they won't have to. The air travel industry has already said it will require proof of vaccination to fly this coming year, leaving wannabe travelers with a simple choice:. Budget airline Ryanair boiled the idea down to a blunt catchphrase : "Jab & go!"Your vaccination record is just one facet of your identity that the architects of the Great Reset want access to.aimed at giving an official identity to more than a billion people worldwide said to be without one. United Nations , and the WEF's proposed app would enable users to link up with 'smart cities,' healthcare and financial services, travel and shopping providers, and government departments.Together with the idea of health passports, one can easily imagine a world whereMade too many anti-vax posts on Facebook? Sorry, pal, loan denied.Proponents of the Great Reset talk about building a more equal, equitable economy after Covid. But if current trends are anything to go by, that economy looks more like medieval feudalism, with a tiny group of billionaires on top and the rest of us on the bottom.San Francisco, for example, has seen half of its small businesses close, while New Orleans, heavily dependent on tourism and hospitality, has lost 45 percent of its small businesses. The situation is the same the world over, with countries like Ireland that implemented a second lockdown this winter seeing more businesses fail The world's billionaires, however, are doing spectacularly well.Amazon achieved blowout second-quarter results in 2020, earning $89 billion in that period and growing CEO Jeff Bezos' fortune to $200 billion. The combined wealth of the 12 richest Americans - including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO and vaccine evangelist Bill Gates - grew by a staggering 40 percent.With lockdowns continuing into 2021, there is no indication that this trend will be reversed any time soon.All of this bodes well for the world imagined by the WEF.Before Covid hit, climate change - a real, but heavily politicized problem - was the pet issue of governments worldwide, as leaders fell over each other to announce closer dates for the phase-out of fossil fuels. The proponents of the Great Reset are no different, and foresee , not a staple. For the good of the environment."World leaders will likely kick off 2021 by renewing their commitments to a carbon-free future, whatever the cost. Joe Biden, for one, has promised to sign the US back up to the Paris climate agreement immediately upon taking office.While the average person may pay a little more for the privilege of driving a car or eating a steak in the coming months and years, the real change, according to the WEF, will be felt by 2030, when climate change displaces a billion people, creating an unprecedented wave of refugees.For the west, a wave of climate. However, they'll also get the opportunity to "own nothing and be happy," just like the rest of us.Expect these activists to demand climate action when the WEF meets in Davos, Switzerland, in January.With WEF members literally funding their own activist movements,With the world's social media giants all cracking down on conspiracy content, it remains to be seen where the line between "dangerous" misinformation and legitimate critique will be drawn in 2021.However,When it comes to content branded as "conspiracy theory," discussion will in all likelihood be more, not less, restricted from here on out.Amid the global upheaval brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it's easy to imagine world leaders and corporations taking advantage of the chaos to impose more controls over the populace.However, the movers and shakers who travel every year to the World Economic Forum's summit in Davos have boasted about their "great" plans before, from 2009 the imagination and ambition of governments and their corporate partners, and how well this squares against economic necessity andRegardless, the WEF's suggestions will surely continue to shape discussion long after the threat of the coronavirus subsides.