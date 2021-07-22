The wildfires in Russia's Yakutia region are caused by climate change, which has led to abnormally hot weather and 'dry thunderstorms.' That's according to Aysen Nikolayev, the head of the vast republic located in eastern Siberia.Speaking to the local TV Channel Yakutia-24, Nikolayev noted that the region's average temperature in June was 20C - far higher than it should be. His statement comes as many Russian politicians, including President Vladimir Putin, have upped their rhetoric on fighting global warming in recent months.Yakutia, known worldwide for its frigid temperatures, is located around 5,000 kilometers east of Moscow. It is the home of the world's coldest permanently inhabited settlement, Oymyakon. The village, which has around 500 residents, regularly sees temperatures drop below -40C in winter.Speaking last year to the Valdai Club think tank, Putin called for an end to "unrestrained and unlimited consumption," noting that tensions regarding climate change had "reached a critical point.""It affects pipeline systems, residential districts built on permafrost, and so on," Putin explained. "If as much as 25% of the near-surface layers of permafrost - which is about three or four meters - melts by 2100, we will feel the effect very strongly."