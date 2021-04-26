Omsk region emergency services said number of wildfires is seven to ten times above the 'norm'.A field of dry reeds went up in flames on the suburb of Omsk in Western Siberia,It took eighteen firefighters to stop the fire.Russia is heading into an eleven-day-long May holiday, which means that a lot of people will spend times outdoor, with many throwing forest BBQ parties.As snow melts and weather gets warmer, dryer and windier, region after region in Siberia reports increase of wildfires.A driver in Novosibirsk region complained about zero visibility as his dash camera recorded the car driving through a thick cloud of smoke.By 26 April 2021 the total area of land burned by wildfires reached 150,000 hectares.That would mean thousands of birds nests, insects, hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, hares, not to mention new plants burning because they have to chance to escape fire traps.In some years smoke from raging Siberian has reached North America.A driver in Novosibirsk region complained about zero visibility as his dash camera recorded the car driving through a thick cloud of smoke