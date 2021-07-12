For Every Three COVID Deaths Spared, Two Die From the Jabs

as the deaths start to increase in the fall.

Toxicologist Calls for End to COVID Vaccination Program

"There is strong evidence for immune escape and that inoculation under pandemic pressure with these leaky vaccines is driving the creation of more lethal mutants that are both newly infecting a younger age demographic, and causing more COVID-related deaths across the population than would have occurred without intervention. That is, there is evidence that the vaccines are making the pandemic worse ."

Spike Protein Linked to Heart Inflammation and Much More

Brain Tumors Have Developed Post-COVID Jab

"Administration of these vaccines was unrelated to the oncologic diagnoses themselves. However, these two independent processes both came to the clinical forefront following vaccination. We hypothesize that the inflammatory response to the COVID vaccine may have played a role in increasing clinical symptoms in these patients, potentially in relation to the COVID-19 spike protein ... Although the precise mechanism of post-vaccination inflammation is unknown, it is known that spike proteins can initiate inflammatory cascades and cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in COVID-19 infections. It is possible that encoded spike proteins post-vaccination therefore cross the BBB and enhance inflammatory responses to nascent pathology within the brain following vaccine administration. We believe that an augmented inflammatory response following vaccination called attention to these neuro-oncologic diseases by exacerbating peritumoral edema and worsening clinical symptoms."

CDC Is Hiding Breakthrough COVID Infections

"How well does the artificial immunity provided by experimental COVID vaccines really work to protect people from getting infected? The answer is revealed by how many 'breakthrough' infections develop two weeks or more after full vaccination. But can we trust the federal government to collect comprehensive data on them? Now, the answer is NO."





COVID Shot Increases Your Susceptibility to COVID Death

the majority of COVID-19 cases they see are fully vaccinated individuals

COVID Shots Are Clearly Far Riskier Than Advertised