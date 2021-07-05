Health & Wellness
Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
CTV News
Sun, 04 Jul 2021 14:57 UTC
Gisele Levesque, 89, died on June 28 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the public health authority in Quebec City.
In a statement, the health authority said her death was not related to COVID-19.
Levesque received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 14 at the CHSLD St-Antoine, a long-term care home in Quebec City.
The health authority say she was the first Canadian to be inoculated in the country.
The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Reader Comments
Spur 2021-07-05T09:29:47Z
I'm so cynical, I expect she got a saline shot so that her life wouldn't end prematurely with the vaccine.
codis · 2021-07-05T10:14:01Z
If it took more than 6 months, she had still a relativly stable health.
And of course after the shot, there is no Covid anymore, only coincidences.
Very unlike before.
Government advertisement at first (Govt-organized) music festival in Ireland in 16 months, 3 July 2021
