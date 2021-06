Police in the Russian capital detained at least eight people on June 26 after a Communist-led rally opposing compulsory vaccination against COVID-19.The gathering attracted several hundred people.Police reportedly moved in after the event was concluding.The demonstration came with COVID-19 death and infection rates in Russia -- and Moscow in particular -- hitting half-year highs. More than a dozen other regions followed suit.Russia has registered the sixth-highest number of infections in the world with more than 5.3 million cases, and more than 130,000 deaths, although actual figures are thought to be much higher.