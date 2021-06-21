Latinx girlboss imperialism

"I can change a diaper with one hand and console a crying toddler with the other...I am a woman of color. I am a cisgender millenial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. I am intersectional... I am a walking declaration... I refuse to internalise misguided patriarchal ideas about what a woman can or should be."

Woke washing?

"In 2015 the British spy agency GCHQ announced LGBT day. Their headquarters were bathed in the colors of the rainbow flag, trying to put this pretty liberal-left face on this militaristic institution. You see this over and over now where every major authoritarian institution of militarism and corporatism now drapes themselves in identity politics and woke ideology. .. Its all about deceiving you into believing that these institutions are kind and gentle and noble and loving and fair because their weaponising identity politics to distract you from the reality of what neoliberalism and imperialism are ."

Militarism is being rebranded as feminist, LGBTQ, and anti-racist

The CIA and the Cultural Cold War

Far from cynically co-opting wokeness, the CIA were early investors.

which has always included the most fervent supporters of war

The military-industrial complex goes woke

The purge

"Obviously the hate label is a blunt one. It's one of the things that gives it power...Someone might say, 'Oh, it's without nuance.' ... But we've always thought that hate in the mainstream is much more dangerous than hate outside of it. The fact that a group like the FRC or a group like FAIR can have congressional allies and can testify before congressional committees, the fact that a group like ADF can get in front of the Supreme Court — to me that makes them more dangerous, not less so... It's the hate in the business suit that is a greater danger to our country than the hate in a Klan robe".

PSYOP

Manufacturing dissent

"Fighting for gay marriage generally involves lying about what we're going to do with marriage when we get there, because we lie that the institution of marriage is not going to change, and that is a lie. The institution of marriage is going to change, and it should change, and again, I don't think it should exist."

The Biden Doctrine: woke foreign policy and the new foreign policy establishment

"We've taken steps to acknowledge and address systemic racism and the scourge of white supremacy in our own country. Racial equity will not just be an issue for one department in our administration, it has to be the business of the whole of government in all our federal policies and institutions. All this matters to foreign policy".

"It's the white supremacy that led to the senseless killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many other black Americans...That's why the Biden administration has made racial equity a top priority across the entire government. And I'm making it a real focus of my tenure at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations."

In a curious and deranged combo, the American elite will trash America's own reputation while maintaining enough arrogance to push "democracy" and human rights across the world.

but this time round its "on our own shores".