The "Deep State"

"Bread & Circuses"

Information Warfare

The New Cold War

The Truth About US-Chinese Relations

Reinterpreting Russia's Role

Great Power Competition

The Military-Industrial Complex

The Information-Communication Industry

The "Fourth Industrial Revolution"/"Great Reset"

COVID-19 Vaccines

"Collateral Damage"

Genetic Engineering

The "Green" ("Depopulation") Agenda

Trump Spills The Beans

QAnon & "5D Chess" Canard

The Hybrid War Of Terror On America

Social Media Censorship

People=Pawns?

Reality Check

Welcome To World War C

The world's permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies ("deep states") together with their perception managers in the Mainstream Media and the education system are hiding a very dark reality from everyone that's much more nefarious than what the Wizard of Oz hid from Dorothy.This power structure is allied with influential perception managers in the Mainstream Media and the education system in order to hide a very dark reality from everyone that's much more nefarious than what the Wizard of Oz hid from Dorothy. Supporters might say that "it's better this way" since "society needs to be controlled" whereas critics claim that this is highly manipulative and against people's fundamental human rights. Whichever side of the divide one falls on, there's no denying that the real world is much worse than the average person thought.All people across the world are strongly encouraged by their governments to go about their daily lives and behave as economically productive and socially responsible citizens. To this end, they're distracted with "bread and circuses" by being kept above the minimum subsistence level at the very least and pressured to focus more on their personal pursuit of happiness than everyone else's. The exception of course are those who show a sincere interest in how the world works and are considered by the so-called "powers that be" as "ideologically reliable" after years of relevant indoctrination in the higher education system.That's not to say that there's no such thing as factually unsubstantiated speculation that can legitimately be described as a conspiracy theory or that foreign powers aren't infiltrating society through actual agents and even those of so-called "influence" (the latter of which may not even be conscious of the role that they're playing), but just to point out the techniques used to discredit those who occasionally break through the "deep state's" informational firewall in order to enlighten the masses about what's really going on.Behind the "glitz and glamour" of the "everyday life" that most people have been misled by the "deep state" and its perception management allies into believing is "real",For starters, the post-Old Cold War system of American-led unipolarity was structurally unsustainable as proven by historical precedent. It ended a lot sooner than its most passionate supporters expected due to the US' inadvertent subsidization of China's unprecedented historic rise as a result of its leaders' self-interested economic motives that are nowadays dishonestly dismissed as so-called "misplaced optimism" over that country's supposedly "inevitable liberalization" via trade with time.The public friction between the US' unipolar demands and Russia's multipolar vision was responsible for the world finally beginning to realize that a New Cold War was afoot by 2007-2008.Trump's much-hyped "trade war" with China was really just him trying to revert back to "the good 'ole days" of the pre-globalizatiion era, though of course modified a bit to accommodate for some of the irreversible processes that had since unfolded across the world in the decades since the US-Chinese detente of the late 1970s changed the very nature of the global economy. He also more confidently popularized the notion of the New Cold War by openly embracing Great Power competition, which never actually went away since the end of the Old Cold War but the illusion thereof was simply a masterful means for managing the perceptions of the global population by getting them to focus less on international affairs and more on the plethora of "bread and circuses" that were produced since 1991.Amidst all of this, and even arguably preceding it for quite some time, the Great Powers (first and foremost among them the US, China, Russia) were already intensely competing in multiple domains, with only the economic one emphasized in the public sphere (and even that wasn't widely recognized until Trump's presidency). Militarily, all of them continued to develop new weapons systems, including missile defense shields, hypersonic missiles to pierce the former, drones, and space weapons. Their military-industrial complexes have been working on such munitions for a long time already, and the rare instances in which the public accidentally caught sight of them were conveniently described as so-called " UFO sightings " in order to distract the masses from what was really going on. Everyone was aware of this arms race during the Old Cold War, but it became taboo to talk about after 1991, though that's recently changing since it's becoming impossible to deny.The other trend that took place during these decades was in the information-communication industry. The global spread of the internet gave certain countries like the US a strategic edge, especially in intelligence collection, though that's now being challenged by China's cutting-edge technological developments and its much more affordable competitive products. The controversial concept of 5G is just the latest stage of this game. It basically functions as the means for managing the "Internet of Things" (IoT), which will further enhance its pioneers' strategic edge. Although there are reportedly serious health risks associated with it, the nature of the New Cold War is such that no actor can afford to delay this technology's development out of fear of irredeemably falling behind its "peer competitors". The hullabaloo about Huawei and other Chinese tech companies is simply a public cover for justifying the US' power moves against its top technological competitor.The IoT will facilitate the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" (4IR), which will totally transform mankind's economic-industrial relations considering the increased dependence on autonomous systems.Regardless of the semantics that one uses,. There are high hopes that mRNA technology might truly achieve miracles like curing cancer if responsibly utilized, but such technology requires many more years of testing before it has a credible chance of changing the world for the better with the lowest amount of risk possibleIt can't be known for sure, butThey might truly believe that any long-term health problems that these experimental gene therapies contentiously marketed as vaccines might cause could in theory be treatable within the next decade following the quantum leap that this technology might make by then as a result of this ongoing real-life mass testing.To expand a bit more on the topic of vaccines, it's questionable whether the mRNA COVID-19 ones even present a viable solution to the pandemic (again, whether or not one believes that it's real, fake, or exaggerated). After all, COVID-19 no longer exists in its "pure" form after having evolved countless times into new strains which might be impossible to perfectly vaccinate against anyhow.Once that happens, genetic engineering could even lead to " super soldiers " and human-animal hybrids (" chimeras ").The other dark reality hidden from the public eye by the "deep state's" perception management operations pertains to the speculative campaign of "depopulation". There's no denying that there are some influential forces who are in favor of this for ideological ("green") and "pragmatic" ("overpopulation") reasons (especially in the context of the unfolding 4IR/GR), but it's unclear whether the ongoing mass vaccination of hundreds of millions of people with experimental mRNA gene therapies is part of this, at least directly. While nobody knows for sure what the affect will be on fertility, it can reasonably be discounted that these treatments are meant to kill off many people in the near future.In any case, the global public must become aware of the so-called "green agenda", which is also part and parcel of the earlier mentioned trend towards comparatively more "socialist"/"fascist" economic systems. The climate is changing regardless of whatever one attributes this to, be it mankind and/or natural cycles, but every "deep state" has an inherent interest in exploiting this to enhance its power over the population.In their minds, Trump wasn't supposed to "spill the beans" about the way that the world really works since he wasn't supposed to have been elected in the first place. The "deep state" made sure by hook or by crook that he wouldn't win a second term and thus stand a greater chance of reforming some of their forthcoming governance plans in the context of the "4IR/GR" ( "socialism"/"fascism" ). Furthermore, they feared that he could inspire the most passionate members of the population to peacefully exercise their political rights through rallies and the like in an attempt to meaningfully change the situation, even if only by publicly showing how popular his envisioned future was among the masses. The response to this "threat" was the QAnon movement which sought to preemptively neutralize these forces by capturing their minds through the manipulative narrative constructive of "5D chess", which is just a coping mechanism for dealing with reality.That said, the reality is that Trump was basically "a king without a country" since the most powerful elements of his "deep state" continued to oppose him at every twist and turn, thereby sabotaging his envisioned policies. Instead of peacefully rallying in his support when he needed it most, his top supporters were brainwashed into thinking that "he had it all under control" and that every objectively existing setback was really just a "masterful 5D chess move". By surrendering the streets, they facilitated the kinetic phase of the "deep state's" decades-long Hybrid War of Terror on America via Antifa and "Black Lives Matter" (BLM), which paved the way for the dystopian hellhole that Biden's presently presiding over as that same "deep state's" puppet . The only "storm" that ever arrived was the "deep state's" on election day. The successful anti-Trump regime change sequence led to the "swamp" finally swallowing him and Biden's " Cyber Stasi " suppressing most subsequent digital dissent.The digital dimension is so important too because it's the only realistic "commons" in which meaningful opposition to these trends can be organized, but it's now almost entirely under the "deep state's" control with few exceptions (like Russia's VK ). The pretext for seizing control over this domain was to stop any repeat of the 6 January events as well as reduce the chances of actual foreign meddling in the US' domestic processes via Hybrid War means. About the latter, this threat veritably exists but not to the extent that the "deep state" claimed. It's already done the exact same to countless other countries and much more effectively than they could ever do to the US,Their individual views don't matter so long as they keep them to themselves, but they become "troublesome" once they're shared with others and might eventually influence a larger change in socio-economic and/or especially political behavior (e.g. voting patterns, provoking protests, etc.).(whether realized on one's own and/or due to the influence of whatever they come across on the Internet, including that which is shared with them by foreign parties, be it state or civilian),Others might be inspired to share this insight with others in the hopes that enough people can eventually come together to peacefully express their constitutionally enshrined rights in a last-ditch attempt to at least slow down the implementation of the "4IR/GR".