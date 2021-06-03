© Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



A damning new assessment from the UN's human rights chief has condemned Ukraine for overseeing a major crackdown on opposition-backing media and politicians it deems 'pro-Russian', warning fair trials might not be guaranteed.The report from the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, updated on Wednesday, welcomes a new civil liberties strategy put in place by President Volodymyr Zelensky in March. However, in practice, it found numerous worrying examples of the state exceeding its powers.The president's allies defended the move in February, insisting it was "not about the media and not about freedom of speech," but was "just about effectively countering fakes and foreign propaganda." A Zelensky adviser, Mikhail Podolyak, argued that without action, the opposition media would "kill our values."Furthermore, the watchdog notes, similar allegations have been used to target opposition MPs, such as Kozak and the leader of his party, Viktor Medvedchuk.Medvedchuk, the leader of the country's largest opposition party, and Kozak are currently facing treason charges, but the details of the specific allegations against them have been kept under wraps. The Commissioner's office said it "is following these cases, as well as existing tensions between supporters and opponents of various parties, which has significantly intensified following these developments."In February, when the government first began to take legal action against him, Medvedchuk told RT in an exclusive interview that the actions against opposition broadcasters were illegal and accused Zelensky of taking the country down the path of establishing a "dictatorship and usurping power." He is now under house arrest while prosecutors prepare the case against him.