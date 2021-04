© Unknown



About the Author:

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China's One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare.

The whole world is watching with bated breath to see whether Ukraine and Russia will go to war over Donbass like many fear might be about to happen due to recent events. I asked earlier this week whether " Vaccines Are The Real Driving Force Behind The Latest Donbass Destabilization ", pointing outthat would put unprecedented political pressure on the EU to not buy Russia's Sputnik V like the bloc's top members are reportedly considering at the moment, but there's more to it than just that at the comparatively lower strategic levels.Ukraine wants war with Russia due to a combination of domestic and international factors, including its ruling elite's desire to distract from a slew of domestic crises. These include itsthrough a series of witch to facilitate their struggling economy's recovery, and perhaps become important enough to the West that they can finallyfor their population that they've hitherto been denied for inexplicable reasons. Moreover,On the foreign front, the US certainly never tires of causing trouble for Russia however and wherever it can. In the present context,on the country, among other potential consequences likeagainst it. Broadly speaking, the US might also hope that it can manipulate the optics of the conflict that it's arguably trying to provoke in order to however far-fetched that outcome might be in reality.The Ukrainian political elite and their foreign patrons would be the only possible beneficiaries of such a conflict should one be successfully sparked by the US but even they, however, might experience blowback in the event that the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their allied ultra-nationalist (fascist) militias are decisively beaten on the battlefield. Facing that probable scenario,though it's unclear whether any would be forthcoming,should it intervene to protect its border and citizens.This is evidenced not only by the previous arguments above, but also by its chief negotiator on Donbass demanding like Poland despite the latter indisputably being a partisan player in this larger conflict. This signifies thatto its off-and-on civil war, which was actually obvious to all objective observers for quite a while already since it was none other than the Ukrainian government itself which refused to fully implement the Minsk Accords.The Russian-friendly rebels and the neighboring eponymous state that politically (and according to some questionable reports, militarily) supports themat a strategic moment like the present.The President and his family reportedly have a history of corrupt dealings with Ukraine, which gives them vested interests to militarily support it beyond whatever any other US leader might have promised in such a situation.by deploying US combat troops to Eastern Ukraine in the worst-case scenario.As can be seen, Ukraine wants war for its own self-interested reasons,No one else, least of all Russia, wants another conflict to explode in Eastern Ukraine, but Moscow will defend its legitimate security interests related to its international border and the security of its citizens in Donbass should the situation go south really soon.as a result of its feverish march towards war, and while the US and Russia might not clash,