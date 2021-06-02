Editor's Note: This article has been amended to note that 11 of 13 vaccinated subjects in a recent Ogata study had detectable protein from SARS coronavirus in their bloodstream including three people who had measurable spike protein. Whereas the article referenced a statement from Professor Bridle's group stating that spike protein was present for 29 days in one person, the study in question states that spike protein was found in the person on Day 29, one day after a second vaccine injection with and was undetectable two days later.

Japanese data showed that the infamous spike protein of the coronavirus gets into the blood where it circulates for several days post-vaccination and then accumulated in organs and tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands, and in "quite high concentrations" in the ovaries.

Effects on heart and brain

FDA warned of spike protein danger

Nursing babies, children and youths, frail, most at risk

Effect on fertility and pregnancy?

Vicious smear campaign

"Such are the times that an academic public servant can no longer answer people's legitimate questions with honesty and based on science without fear of being harassed and intimidated," Brindle wrote. "However, it is not in my nature to allow scientific facts to be hidden from the public."