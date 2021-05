© (Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA)

Astronomers have created the most comprehensive map yet of all the dark matter in the universe.That's no easy feat, considering dark matter is invisible. Scientists know this shadowy cousin of regular matter exists, though, because its strong gravitational forces can pull entire galaxies together.Based on observations of its influence, astronomers estimate that dark matter makes up one-quarter of the universe.The new map is the product of years of work by a group of 400 scientists from seven countries, known as the Dark Energy Survey (DES).They pointed the Victor M. Blanco Telescope in Chile skyward to peek at millions of galaxies bound together by dark matter. The distribution of those galaxies, and the ways in which light from them reaches Earth, can inform astronomers about how much dark matter sits between those galaxies and our planet.In a series of studies published this week, the team showed thatBut their map, which"It shows us new parts of the universe that we've never seen before. We can really see this cosmic web structure, including these enormous structures called cosmic voids, which," Niall Jeffrey, a cosmologist at University College London, told the Guardian The photo below shows a section of the new map;According to Jeffrey, the new findings suggest thatWhile dark matter is unobservable, the force it exerts on other things in the universe helps scientists detect it.If a galaxy's light is very distorted, it suggests the invisible dark matter obscuring it from view is densely clumped.So Jeffrey and his team looked at how light from more than 226 million galaxies, both nearby and billions of miles away, was getting distorted.The team, so DES scientists plan to create an even larger, more detailed dark-matter map using the rest of their observations The map suggests Einstein might have been wrongAccording to Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, gravity should have caused chunks of matter in the universe to clump up in a predictable way after the Big Bang some 13 billion years ago.But according to Jeffrey, the DES map suggests Einstein's theory may have missed the mark to some degree."If you look out into the universe,," Jeffrey told the Guardian.