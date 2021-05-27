© Daily Mail

The creepy conversation between two-year-old triplets and a 'ghost' in their room was captured on a baby monitor as their mother reveals the young girls claim to have seen a 'monster'.Caitlin Nichols, 25, said she overheard her triplets Presley, Millie, and Hays screaming and arguing with each other in their Georgia home on January 26.When she checked the baby monitor, the girls appeared to be speaking to an unseen figure by the wall.One of the girls points at something she sees there and the other two run over.The first little girl runs over to the opposite wall and back twice, appearing to shake her fist at some thing she sees and shouts 'in your face'.She is then joined by her sister and the pair run back and forth trying to jump up and hit something.Their sister climbs on one of the beds to try and do the same.At a later point, the three girls hide behind their closet before one of them comes out again to point at the wall.The girls reemerge from behind the closet only to run back screaming again.'You like our beds?' one of the girls shouts, and the other screams: 'You have a problem'.The triplets, pictured, have since been waking up and say they see a 'monster' on the wallIn an Instagram post of the clip, Nichols said that the girls had just woken up from a nap and were playing when she heard them starting to shout.She said she heard them shout 'I'm mad at you' over and over as they looked at the wall.'Welp,' Nichols captioned the post.