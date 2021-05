© Ashraf Amra/APA Images



The latest

on

COVID:

332,111 Palestinians tested positive for COVID-19; 317,464 recoveries; 3,669 deaths

Of those who tested positive, 197,640 live in the West Bank, 105,630 live in the Gaza Strip and 28,841 live in East Jerusalem

839,059 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19; 831,888 recoveries; 6,379 deaths

Do Palestinians have the resources to treat COVID-19 after intense destruction?

The big picture:

*Palestinian figures are as of Tuesday, May 11, 2021Ordinarily, we dedicate this newsletter to the latest updates around the pandemic with an emphasis on distilling data to our readers., we're shifting gears but still using our same approach. According to the UN 's humanitarian coordinator, OCHA, laboratory tests, and vaccinations have "drastically reduced" over the past few days.As a result, we have only a couple of days' worth of new confirmed cases at our disposal to analyze, and we suspect those numbers (1,500 new cases for this week) only reflect changes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and data from Gaza over the weekend before this escalation mounted.With scores relocating to shelter with family, we're anticipating any degree of social distancing has been abandoned.In the last few days,Compounding the already impacted health system, theThe Palestinian Authority already purchased 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines for $27.5 million. We don't know the shipment schedule, but obviously, no new doses can enter Gaza until a ceasefire is declared.If you recall from the last few months, we've reported that COVID-treating hospitals in Gaza were already reaching capacity. Health officials decided early on to sequester coronavirus patients from others, dedicating entire facilities to treating patients with the respiratory disease, including one of Gaza's most equipped medical centers,This measure bolstered efforts to contain and quarantine patients with active illnesses.As of last week, 43% of regular hospital beds were full, and 45% of ICU beds, according to the WHO's latest situation report. This escalation is the most severe since the 2014 war when militant groups in Gaza fired 4,562 rockets towards Israel over the course of 51 days. As of Thursday evening, Hamas has already fired more than 30% of the total munitions fired during the 2014 war, including sites deep into Israel causing planes to be grounded.Similarly, Israel struck more than 5,000 sites in Gaza in 2014. Again,The government media office in Gaza said (as reported by OCHA ) on Thursday thatGaza's power plant is still operational, but only able to supply power for half of the day. Rolling blackouts are reaching up to 12 hours a day.