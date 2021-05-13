© Michael Giladi/Flash90



IDF Armored Corps soldiers prepare to move south to the Gaza border on May 11, 2021, at El Poran, Golan Heights. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)IDF Spokesman Hidai Zilberman says a variety of plans for a possible ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will be presented to the IDF General Staff for approval later today.These plans, which are being assembled by the Gaza Division and Southern Command, can then be given to Israel's political leadership for consideration.The IDF in recent days has deployed additional ground troops to the border — from the Paratroopers Brigade, Golani Infantry Brigade and 7th Armored Brigade — ahead of a potential incursion, but no decision to go forward with such a campaign has been made yet.